Three girls killed in Sudan school collapse

By AFP

KHARTOUM: Three Sudanese girls were killed and four others injured on Wednesday when a part of their school building collapsed, state media reported.

The accident occurred in Omdurman, the twin city of Khartoum on the west bank of the Nile river.

"Three primary girl students were killed and four others injured when a part of their school collapsed," the official SUNA news agency said.

It did not say how old the school building was, but lax construction standards have often raised concerns about building safety in Sudan.

Last year a teacher was killed when a section of another Omdurman school caved in.