Home World

Chinese critic Sun Wenguang silenced during live TV interview 

Retired academic Sun Wenguang, who is in his mid-80s, was speaking live to a Chinese-language TV show for Voice of America (VOA) when the authorities suddenly showed up.

Published: 03rd August 2018 03:51 PM  |   Last Updated: 03rd August 2018 03:51 PM   |  A+A-

Retired academic Sun Wenguang. (Photo | Twitter)

By PTI

BEJING: A vocal critic of China's government has disappeared without a trace after security forces strong-armed their way into his home in the middle of a phone interview with a US-funded television network.

Retired academic Sun Wenguang, who is in his mid-80s, was speaking live to a Chinese-language TV show for Voice of America (VOA) when the authorities suddenly showed up.

"The police are here to interrupt again," Sun said from his home in Jinan in the eastern province of Shandong, counting as many as eight intruders as he spoke in an audio broadcast on Wednesday.

"It's illegal for you to come to my home. I have my freedom of speech!" are the final words heard from Sun.

The dramatic recording highlights the increasing intensity of China's efforts to silence critics of its policies as the ruling Communist Party aggressively nurtures a cult of personality around President Xi Jinping.

Sun had written an open letter to Xi last month that criticised China's chequebook diplomacy in Africa, releasing it just as the leader embarked on a trip to the continent, according to VOA and online screenshots that could not be independently verified by AFP.

"Listen to what I say, is it wrong?" Sun asked the security detail in the recording.

"People are poor. Let's not throw our money in Africa," he said, telling the intruders that "throwing money like this is of no good to our country and society" before the line went dead.

Sun, who is one of China's oldest activists, is kept under regular surveillance. He was a co-signer of the pro-democracy manifesto Charter 08 - a quickly censored document that landed co-author and Nobel Peace Prize winner Liu Xiaobo in prison.

Liu died last year, the first Nobel winner to die in custody since Nazi Germany.

In 2009, Sun was viciously beaten by authorities when he snuck past guards watching his building in an attempt to pay his respects to ousted Communist leader Zhao Ziyang - who opposed the use of force to quell the 1989 Tiananmen Square democracy protests - on the 10th anniversary of the former premier's death.

Repeated calls by AFP to his mobile and home phone number went unanswered today, as did messages sent via social messaging app WeChat.

Calls to the Jinan public security bureau and the publicity department of Shandong University, his former employer, also yielded no response.

US Senator Marco Rubio of the incident on Twitter:

Every time you hear overblown rhetoric about how we are on the verge of “tyranny” or “authoritarianism” in America remember what real tyranny& authoritarianism looks like. In #China the police arrested a Xi critic while he was in the middle of a live interview. https://t.co/EQuMCc8Qpr

VOA is "monitoring the situation closely and will provide an update to program viewers once more information becomes available," its spokeswoman Bridget Serchak said in a statement.

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
China's government Voice of America Sun Wenguang

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
Artist Anitha Mohan has displayed 20 paintings at musuem auditorium paying homage to the Latvian woman who was murdered in Kovalam  Vincent Pulickal
Exhibition to remember Latvian tourist murdered in Kerala
Air India passenger planes are seen parked at the Chhatrapati Shivaji International airport in Mumbai. (Photo | Reuters)
150 Air India passengers stranded at Mumbai Airport
Gallery
SUSHIL KUMAR (WRESTLING): The 35-year-old former world 66kg champion will contest in the 74 kg class at the Asian Games, after missing the last two continental Games at Guangzhou and Incheon. In the Beijing Olympic Games of 2008 Sushil Kumar won the bronze medal in the 66kg weight category, only the second Indian to do so in 56 years. Eager to fetch an Asian Games gold on his comeback, star freestyle grappler Sushil Kumar will head to Georgia for a ten-day tune-up ahead of the continental showpiece. (Photo | PTI)
Asian Games 2018: India's top medal prospects in Jakarta
In the final draft released, the list of India's citizens in Assam, around 4 million people were not featured, leaving them on edge to prove their Indian nationality. In this image: Muslim women stand in a queue to check if their names are included in the
Indian or not? Over 40 lakh lives in Assam faces identity crisis over NRC draft release