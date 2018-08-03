Home World

Imran Khan summoned by Pakistan's anti-graft body for misuse of government helicopters

The NAB is investigating the cricketer-turned-politician for causing Rs2.17 million loss to the provincial exchequer by using the provincial government's helicopter for over 72 hours.

Published: 03rd August 2018 03:57 PM  |   Last Updated: 03rd August 2018 03:57 PM   |  A+A-

Cricketer-turned-politician Imran Khan. (Photo | AP)

By PTI

PESHAWAR: Imran Khan, who is set to become Pakistan's new prime minister, has been summoned by the country's anti-graft body in connection with the misuse of government helicopters which caused Rs 2.17 million loss to the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa exchequer, according to a media report.

The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) summoned 65-year-old Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf chairman on August 7.

In Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Khan's party has led the provincial government since 2013.

The NAB is investigating the cricketer-turned-politician for causing Rs2.17 million loss to the provincial exchequer by using the provincial government's helicopter for over 72 hours, The Express Tribune reported.

Imran was earlier summoned on July 18, but he failed to appear before the panel sighting elections.

His lawyer had filed an appeal requesting the accountability watchdog to fix the date for case after the general elections, "preferably on August 7".

Khan's Pakistan PTI has emerged as the single largest party in the elections held on July 25.

The 65-year-old leader is expected to take oath on August 11.

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Pakistan's new prime minister National Accountability Bureau

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
Artist Anitha Mohan has displayed 20 paintings at musuem auditorium paying homage to the Latvian woman who was murdered in Kovalam  Vincent Pulickal
Exhibition to remember Latvian tourist murdered in Kerala
Air India passenger planes are seen parked at the Chhatrapati Shivaji International airport in Mumbai. (Photo | Reuters)
150 Air India passengers stranded at Mumbai Airport
Gallery
SUSHIL KUMAR (WRESTLING): The 35-year-old former world 66kg champion will contest in the 74 kg class at the Asian Games, after missing the last two continental Games at Guangzhou and Incheon. In the Beijing Olympic Games of 2008 Sushil Kumar won the bronze medal in the 66kg weight category, only the second Indian to do so in 56 years. Eager to fetch an Asian Games gold on his comeback, star freestyle grappler Sushil Kumar will head to Georgia for a ten-day tune-up ahead of the continental showpiece. (Photo | PTI)
Asian Games 2018: India's top medal prospects in Jakarta
In the final draft released, the list of India's citizens in Assam, around 4 million people were not featured, leaving them on edge to prove their Indian nationality. In this image: Muslim women stand in a queue to check if their names are included in the
Indian or not? Over 40 lakh lives in Assam faces identity crisis over NRC draft release