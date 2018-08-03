Home World

UN envoy invites Yemen's warring parties to talks on September 6

The Yemen conflict was sparked by the Houthi takeover of Yemen's capital Sanaa in 2014, which routed the internationally recognized government.

Published: 03rd August 2018 06:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd August 2018 06:00 AM   |  A+A-

In this Sept. 21, 2017, file photo, Houthi Shiite fighters stand guard during a rally to mark the third anniversary of the Houthis' takeover of the Yemeni capital, in Sanaa, Yemen. | AP

By Associated Press

UNITED NATIONS: The UN envoy for Yemen has invited the warring parties to talks in September aimed at ending the three-year conflict, saying the pace of fighting has increased and "the Red Sea is now a theater of war."

Martin Griffiths has told the Security Council that military experts say the rebel-held Red Sea port of Hodeida "has become the center of gravity of the war"  and avoiding a battle for the port and the city "has a better chance of being resolved within a comprehensive political settlement.

" He said the time is long past to resume the political process, and after consulting the internationally recognised government and Houthi Shiite rebels he plans to invite them for consultations in Geneva on September 6, including to discuss a framework for peace negotiations.

A Saudi-led coalition allied with the government has been at war with the Houthis since 2015.

More than 10,000 people have been killed in Yemen's civil war, which has displaced 2 million people and helped spawn a cholera epidemic.

The conflict has created the world's worst humanitarian crisis with more than 22 million people  75 per cent of the population  needing humanitarian aid, including 8.

4 million who don't know where their next meal will come from, according to the United Nations.

Griffiths has been leading efforts to prevent a full-scale coalition assault on Hodeida, which is responsible for more than 70 per cent of imports to Yemen and is a vital lifeline for a country already teetering on the brink of famine.

UN director of humanitarian operations John Ging has told the council the conflict in Hodeidah "has escalated significantly," saying violence has forced more than 3,40,000 people from their homes across Hodeida governorate since June 1.

In the latest escalation, he pointed to reports that the coalition conducted airstrikes yesterday around the entrance to one of the few functioning hospitals and an adjacent fish market in Hodeida city, which Yemeni medical officials said killed at least 28 people and wounded at least 70.

Griffiths said the UN is still trying to avoid a battle for Hodeida, but while the gap between the Houthis and the coalition has been narrowed considerably, "I am concerned that Hodeida could be a flashpoint."

"My concern is to avoid any action with dire humanitarian consequences, and those which may undermine the resumption of the political process in September," he has said.

Griffiths called on the parties "to create a conducive environment to allow for this the happen," and he urged the Security Council "to resolve this conflict through negotiation rather than through military means.

" On a positive note, he has said that he was "greatly encouraged by the common desire of the parties to have prisoners of war released," adding, "I want to see this moving forward before we meet in Geneva."

Comments(1)

  • anand kumar
    All the countries should wage war kill others for food water and the ammunitions sales should sky rocket and firms should become very rich and famous.
    6 hours ago reply
