Home World

US cuts off security aid to Pakistan

The move comes after the National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA) for 2019 increased the military expenditure and opted to not bring any changes in policy, reported Geo News.

Published: 03rd August 2018 12:11 PM  |   Last Updated: 03rd August 2018 12:11 PM   |  A+A-

By ANI

WASHINGTON: The United States Congress has slashed the security-oriented financial aid to Pakistan by approving a $716.3-billion defence authorisation bill.

The move comes after the National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA) for 2019 increased the military expenditure and opted to not bring any changes in policy, reported Geo News.

As per the recent NDAA, the security aid to Pakistan has been cut down to $150 million---having once begun from almost $750 million per year to $1 billion.

The NDAA 2019, which was earlier passed by the US House of Representatives in the Senate, has now been sent to US president Donald Trump for approval.

Meanwhile, this cut down in the aid hints at the United States' failure to pressurise Pakistan to take actions against the several terrorist outfits, including Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) and Haqqani network.

In January this year, the United States made its stand clear that the aid to Pakistan has only been suspended and not cut-off, as it wanted the country to take an aggressive approach in eliminating terrorism.

Earlier this year, the US had announced that they were stopping the military aid to Pakistan, as it was not taking "necessary steps" to curb terrorism.

US State Department Spokesperson Heather Nauert had said the embargo would remain in place until Pakistan takes action against the Afghan Taliban and the Haqqani network.

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Security aid to Pakistan US Pakistan relation

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
Artist Anitha Mohan has displayed 20 paintings at musuem auditorium paying homage to the Latvian woman who was murdered in Kovalam  Vincent Pulickal
Exhibition to remember Latvian tourist murdered in Kerala
Air India passenger planes are seen parked at the Chhatrapati Shivaji International airport in Mumbai. (Photo | Reuters)
150 Air India passengers stranded at Mumbai Airport
Gallery
SUSHIL KUMAR (WRESTLING): The 35-year-old former world 66kg champion will contest in the 74 kg class at the Asian Games, after missing the last two continental Games at Guangzhou and Incheon. In the Beijing Olympic Games of 2008 Sushil Kumar won the bronze medal in the 66kg weight category, only the second Indian to do so in 56 years. Eager to fetch an Asian Games gold on his comeback, star freestyle grappler Sushil Kumar will head to Georgia for a ten-day tune-up ahead of the continental showpiece. (Photo | PTI)
Asian Games 2018: India's top medal prospects in Jakarta
In the final draft released, the list of India's citizens in Assam, around 4 million people were not featured, leaving them on edge to prove their Indian nationality. In this image: Muslim women stand in a queue to check if their names are included in the
Indian or not? Over 40 lakh lives in Assam faces identity crisis over NRC draft release