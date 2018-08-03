Zimbabwe opposition leader Nelson Chamisa rejects 'unverified fake results'

By AFP

HARARE: Zimbabwe's opposition leader Nelson Chamisa on Friday dismissed what he called the "unverified fake results" of the election which handed victory to President Emmerson Mnangagwa.

"The ZEC scandal of releasing unverified fake results is regrettable," Chamisa wrote on Twitter, referring to the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission.

He charged that the ZEC had denied his Movement for Democratic Change party access to the results before the announcement that Mnangagwa had won by the narrowest margin of 50.8 percent.

"ZEC must release proper & verified results endorsed by parties," Chamisa said.

"The level of opaqueness, truth deficiency, moral decay & values deficit is baffling."

Mnangagwa, a former ally of Robert Mugabe who replaced the long-ruling autocrat in November after a brief military intervention, has hailed his victory as a "new beginning" for Zimbabwe.