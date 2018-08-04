China to rebuild Nepal's 125-year-old school damaged by 2015 earthquake

By PTI

KATHMANDU: China has pledged to rebuild Nepal's 125-year-old first modern school that was completely damaged by the 2015 earthquake.

Nepal was hit by a massive 7.8 magnitude earthquake in 2015 that left nearly, 9,000 people dead and as many as 22,000 injured.

Minister for Education Giriraj Mani Pokharel and China's Ambassador Yu Hong today jointly laid the foundation stone for the reconstruction of Durbar High School built in 1892.

The oldest modern school in Nepal is situated at Rani Pokhari in the heart of Kathmandu.

Earlier, an agreement was reached between Nepal's Ministry of Finance and Commerce Ministry of China for rebuilding the school. Pokharel expressed hope that the school would be rebuilt soon making intact its traditional design.

Yu said two of the 25 post-earthquake reconstruction projects undertaken by China have been completed, and 17 others are under progress.