External affairs minister Sushma Swaraj calls on Uzbek prime minister; discusses bilateral relations

Swaraj met the prime minister after she held "productive discussion" on trade and economy, defence and security, and exchanged views on regional and global issues during delegation-level talks.

Published: 04th August 2018 09:52 PM  |   Last Updated: 04th August 2018 09:52 PM   |  A+A-

Sushma Swaraj with Prime Minister of Uzbekistan (Photo | Twitter)

By PTI

TASHKENT: External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj today called on Prime Minister of Uzbekistan Abdulla Aripov and held discussion on bilateral relations.

Swaraj, who is on her first visit to Uzbekistan, was personally received by her Uzbek counterpart Kamilov at the airport.

External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Raveesh Kumar tweeted: "EAM @SushmaSwaraj calls on the Prime Minister of #Uzbekistan Abdulla Aripov in Tashkent. Possible outcomes in connection with the visit of President of Uzbekistan later this year figured prominently in the discussion."

Swaraj met the prime minister after she held "productive discussion" on trade and economy, defence and security, and exchanged views on regional and global issues during delegation-level talks with Kamilov.

She and Kamilov also exchanged views on regional and global issues. Swaraj also addressed the Indian community here.

"Connecting with our own! EAM @SushmaSwaraj addressing the Indian community in Tashkent," Kumar tweeted.

Swaraj will later offer tribute at the Lal Bahadur Shastri memorial. India and Uzbekistan are strategic partners with strong historical and cultural linkages.

Swaraj reached here on the final leg of her three-nation tour after concluding her "result-oriented" visit to Kyrgyzstan during which she held talks with the country's top leadership to deepen and reinvigorate the bilateral ties across all sectors.

The minister is on a three-nation tour to Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan and Uzbekistan as part of India's efforts to boost strategic partnership with the resource-rich Central Asian nations.

