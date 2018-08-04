Russian President Vladimir Putin signs law allowing visa-free entry for World Cup fans

By IANS

MOSCOW: Russian President Vladimir Putin on Friday signed a law allowing people holding the "Fan IDs" issued during the 2018 FIFA World Cup to visit Russia visa-free until the end of the year.

The document was posted on the Russian government's legal information website on Friday. Russia's lower and upper houses of the parliament passed the bill on July 26 and 28, respectively.

The initiative was taken by Putin shortly after the World Cup, which was held in 11 Russian cities from June 14 to July 15.

People were required to register for a Fan ID in addition to tickets to watch the matches. A Fan ID holder was able to enter Russia without visa and stay in the country during the football tournament.

According to Russia's official data, 1.5 million Fan IDs were issued, including about 630,000 to foreign spectators.