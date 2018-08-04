Sushma Swaraj holds talks with Kyrgyz Republic counterpart Erlan Abdyldaev

By ANI

BISHKEK: External Affairs Minister (EAM) Sushma Swaraj on Saturday met Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Kyrgyz Republic E. Abdyldaev and discussed ways to boost bilateral cooperation between the two nations.

Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) spokesperson Raveesh Kumar posted a picture of the meeting on Twitter and said:

Taking steps to tap the huge potential that exists between our two countries! EAM @SushmaSwaraj & Kyrgyz Foreign Minister Abdyldaev discussed opportunities for cooperation in fields of trade & investment, defence & security, IT, health, HRD, tourism & joint film production. pic.twitter.com/FBIDf8lz8G

— Raveesh Kumar (@MEAIndia) August 4, 2018

Walking together to take our relationship to new heights! EAM @SushmaSwaraj and Foreign Minister of #Kyrgyzstan Erlan Abdyldaev proceed to the restricted format meeting in Issyk Kul. @MFA_Kyrgyzstan @IndiaInKyrgyz pic.twitter.com/ydqNar8aVO

— Raveesh Kumar (@MEAIndia) August 4, 2018

Swaraj, who is on a three-nation official visit to Central Asia region, will also be visiting Uzbekistan later in the day.

She received a grand welcome:

A special gesture! On her first visit to the country, EAM @SushmaSwaraj warmly received by the Foreign Minister of #Kyrgyzstan Erlan Abdyldaev on arrival at Issyk Kul, in eastern Kyrgyzstan. India has had close relations with Kyrgyzstan, which was part of ancient Silk Route. pic.twitter.com/cjjdr68dYg — Raveesh Kumar (@MEAIndia) August 3, 2018

The Union Minister will hold in-depth discussions with Uzbekistan's Foreign Affairs minister Abdulaziz Kamilov to enhance engagement with the region.

Swaraj will also interact with ideologists and members of the Indian community residing in the region. She will also offer floral tributes at the memorial of former Prime Minister of India late Shri Lal Bahadur Shastri.

"India and Uzbekistan enjoy a close strategic partnership. Bilateral relations between India and Uzbekistan have been strengthened by regular high-level interactions. Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi visited Uzbekistan in July 2015 and for SCO Summit in June 2016. Recently, EAM had received Foreign Minister Kamilov for bilateral visits in 2017 and 2018 and also met him on the margins of SCO in April 2018,' the press statement issued by the MEA reads.

Notably, this is Sushma Swaraj's first visit to the Central Asian countries after coming to power in 2014. The visit is expected to enhance India's diplomatic relations with this region in the coming days.