Home World

Tornado rips through parts of New York City

The twister was confirmed as an EF0 on the Enhanced Fujita scale, the weakest strength with winds in the 104-136 km per hour range.

Published: 04th August 2018 08:54 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th August 2018 08:54 AM   |  A+A-

(File Photo for representation | AFP)

By IANS

NEW YORK: A tornado has touched down in New York City's easternmost borough of Queens, causing damage to homes and knocking down trees and power lines in some neighbourhoods.

The tornado made its way to Queens around 10:20 p.m. Thursday along a path about three-quarters of a mile (1.2 km) long and 100 yards (91 meters) wide in the borough's College Point and Whitestone neighborhoods, the National Weather Service said on Friday, Xinhua reported.

No injuries were reported as a result of the tornado.

The twister was confirmed as an EF0 on the Enhanced Fujita scale, the weakest strength with winds in the 104-136 km per hour range.

Tornados in New York City are rare. The last tornado touched down in Queens in 2013.

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Tornado New York City

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
Barack Obama and wife Michelle Obama start hiring for their Netflix project
Lucknow streets waterlogged following heavy rainfall 
Gallery
South Australia in 2017 passed a law where the identities of anonymous sperm donors could give people the right to information about their genetic parentage, regardless of whether a sperm donor wanted his identity kept secret. A 36-year-old woman has been
IN PICTURES | Law ending sperm donor secrecy helps Australian woman find her biological father
SUSHIL KUMAR (WRESTLING): The 35-year-old former world 66kg champion will contest in the 74 kg class at the Asian Games, after missing the last two continental Games at Guangzhou and Incheon. In the Beijing Olympic Games of 2008 Sushil Kumar won the bronze medal in the 66kg weight category, only the second Indian to do so in 56 years. Eager to fetch an Asian Games gold on his comeback, star freestyle grappler Sushil Kumar will head to Georgia for a ten-day tune-up ahead of the continental showpiece. (Photo | PTI)
Asian Games 2018: India's top medal prospects in Jakarta