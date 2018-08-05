Home World

Small plane crashes in Switzerland, several people killed

Police said that the aircraft had burned and officials haven't yet been able to ascertain the exact number and identity of those who died.

Published: 05th August 2018 12:12 AM

Image used for representational purpose.

By AFP

BERLIN: Two light aircraft crashed in separate accidents in Switzerland on Saturday, police said, killing an unknown number of people.

In the first incident a tourist plane carrying a couple and two young children crashed in a forest in the the Nidwald canton, in central Switzerland, and immediately burst into flames.

A police statement said that plane had left from Kagiswil airport in the neighbouring canton on its way to France, shortly after 9:30 am (0730 GMT).

In the afternoon another tourist plane crashed into a mountainside in the eastern canton of Grisons.

Police there said the death toll remained unknown after the plane crashed into the 3,099 metre high Piz Segnas in the Glarus Alps.

Five helicopters were used in response to the accidents.

