Home World

Armed men attack US envoy's cars in Dhaka

Ambassador Marcia Bernicat and her security team were able to get away unharmed.

Published: 06th August 2018 08:28 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th August 2018 08:28 AM   |  A+A-

Bangladeshi students shout slogans and block a road during a protest in Dhaka, Bangladesh. (Photo |AP)

By IANS

DHAKA: Armed men have attacked a convoy of cars carrying the US envoy to Bangladesh in the capital Dhaka, US officials said.

Ambassador Marcia Bernicat and her security team were able to get away unharmed, but two cars were damaged following the attack on Saturday night, BBC reported on Sunday.

It comes as thousands of students and school children continue a week-long protest calling for safer roads. Police used tear gas to disperse crowds on Sunday. At least 50 protesters have also been injured in street attacks.

READ| 115 students injured in clashes as Bangladesh teen protests turn violent

The Bangladeshi media reported that political activists belonging to the governing party beat students marching towards their offices.

The students were demanding to know why protesters were attacked on Saturday, in clashes which left dozens injured. The US ambassador condemned the violence.

"Nothing can justify the brutal attacks and violence over the weekend against the thousands of young people who have been peacefully exercising their democratic rights," a statement on the embassy's Facebook page said.

"The peaceful demonstrations of the past week in favour of better vehicle and road safety, led by students and school children across Bangladesh, have united and captured the imagination of the whole country."

Meanwhile, a prominent photojournalist and human rights activist, Shahidul Alam, was detained by police on Sunday over Facebook posts relating to the protests.

Alam had criticised the government's handling of the protests in interviews with international media.

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Dhaka student protest US envoy

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
Sushma Swaraj with Prime Minister of Uzbekistan (Photo | Twitter)
EAM Swaraj meets Speaker of Legislative Assembly of Oliy Majlis in Uzbekistan
In this still from a video provided by Venezolana de Television, Presiden Nicolas Maduro, center, delivers his speech as his wife Cilia Flores winces and looks up after being startled by and explosion, in Caracas, Venezuela, August 4, 2018. (Photo | AP)
Venezuelan President Maduro says he escaped drone 'assassination' attempt, blames Colombia
Gallery
South Australia in 2017 passed a law where the identities of anonymous sperm donors could give people the right to information about their genetic parentage, regardless of whether a sperm donor wanted his identity kept secret. A 36-year-old woman has been
IN PICTURES | Law ending sperm donor secrecy helps Australian woman find her biological father
SUSHIL KUMAR (WRESTLING): The 35-year-old former world 66kg champion will contest in the 74 kg class at the Asian Games, after missing the last two continental Games at Guangzhou and Incheon. In the Beijing Olympic Games of 2008 Sushil Kumar won the bronze medal in the 66kg weight category, only the second Indian to do so in 56 years. Eager to fetch an Asian Games gold on his comeback, star freestyle grappler Sushil Kumar will head to Georgia for a ten-day tune-up ahead of the continental showpiece. (Photo | PTI)
Asian Games 2018: India's top medal prospects in Jakarta