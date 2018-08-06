Home World

'Attack' on Venezuelan President Maduro brings denials from US, Colombia; support from allies

In this still from a video provided by Venezolana de Television, President Nicolas Maduro, center, delivers his speech as his wife Cilia Flores winces and looks up after being startled by and explosion, in Caracas, Venezuela, August 4, 2018. (Photo | AP)

By AFP

PARIS: Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro has pointed the finger at Colombia following the alleged assassination attempt on him during a military parade in Caracas at the weekend.

Early investigations, according to Maduro, also point to financial backers who live in the US state of Florida.

Meanwhile the Colombian government has put the blame at the door of "the ultra-right wing" -- its term for the opposition.

Here is some of the reaction from countries around the world to Saturday's incident:

United States
Washington on Sunday denied any involvement in the alleged "assassination" attempt.

President Donald Trump's National Security Advisor John Bolton insisted there was "no US government involvement" and even suggested that the incident may have been "a pretext set up by the regime itself".

ALSO READ: Grenades, a raid and now a drone: List of incidents targeting Venezuelan President Maduro

While denying any US role, he said that if Venezuela had "hard information" of a potential violation of US law, "we will take a serious look at it".

Trump has been harshly critical of Maduro's leftist regime, saying it has "destroyed a prosperous nation by imposing a failed ideology".

Last August, Trump alarmed Caracas by saying publicly that he could not rule out a "military option" to quell the chaos there.

Colombia
Colombia also rejected Maduro's "absurd" accusation of involvement.

"It is absurd and unfounded to say that the Colombian President (Juan Manuel Santos) is responsible for the supposed assassination attempt on the Venezuelan president," the foreign ministry said in a statement.

"As usual, the Venezuelan president accuses Colombia for everything that happens. We demand respect for President Juan Manuel Santos, for the Government and for the Colombian people."

The alleged assassination attempt came days after the Santos told AFP that Maduro's days are numbered and "that regime has to fall".

Russia
Russia's foreign ministry on Sunday condemned the "assassination attempt" on its ally Maduro. 

"We consider using terrorist methods as a tool for political struggles to be categorically unacceptable," the statement said, adding "it is obvious that such actions are aimed at destabilising the situation in the country."

Moscow sided with Maduro's regime after his government faced international isolation when close to 130 people were killed in anti-regime protests last year.

Nicaragua
Nicaragua's Foreign Minister Denis Moncada said the "assassination attempt" against Nicolas Maduro undermined the "democratic, progressive and revolutionary" governments of Latin America and the Caribbean.

President Daniel Ortega's office said the attack was the work of "obscure forces on the right, full of hate, trying to destroy the libertarian framework".

Cuba
Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel and his predecessor Raul Castro "strongly condemn the attempted attack against President Nicolas Maduro", the Cuban foreign ministry said on its Twitter account.

Both leaders expressed their "full solidarity and unconditional support for President Maduro," it said.

Iran
Tehran decried "a step towards causing instability and insecurity in Venezuela".

This can only benefit "the enemies of the people and of the government of that country," said Bahram Ghasemi, the Iranian foreign ministry spokesman.

Syria
Syria called for "respect of the country's sovereignty and no interference in its internal affairs".

The foreign ministry in Damascus condemned "in the strongest possible terms the assassination attempt... which aimed at undermining the security and stability of the country."

Europe 
Spain's foreign ministry on Sunday condemned "all kinds of violence used for political ends" and called for a peaceful, democratic resolution to the "serious crisis" in Venezuela.

Germany said it was "closely following developments on the ground", while Portugal opined that the crisis in Venezuela could be overcome by "dialogue and national consensus" in line with "democratic principles".

Last year, the European Union hit the Venezuelan vice-president and 10 other officials with sanctions over rights abuses and irregularities in the re-election of Maduro, which the bloc condemned as "neither free nor fair".

