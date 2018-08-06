Home World

Australian PM Malcolm Turnbull accused of 'humiliating' indigenous leaders

Turnbull on Sunday ruled out supporting a referendum on enshrining the body in the constitution.

Published: 06th August 2018 08:42 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th August 2018 08:42 AM   |  A+A-

Australian Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull (File photo | AP)

By IANS

CANBERRA: Australia's indigenous leaders have accused Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull's government of "humiliating" them by refusing to establish an indigenous advisory body to parliament.

Turnbull on Sunday ruled out supporting a referendum on enshrining the body in the constitution, Xinhua news agency reported.

The advisory body proposal was first agreed to by delegates from 250 indigenous communities under 2017's historic Uluru Statement.

READ| Fresh headache for embattled Australia PM Malcolm Turnbull after poll loss

Speaking at the annual Garma Festival on Sunday night, award-winning author Richard Flanagan accused the government of lacking courage.

"The Uluru Statement was a historic moment for our nation, by refusing it the Turnbull Government chose to write itself out of history," Flanagan said.

"The effort it demanded of Canberra was perhaps too large -- it demanded it imagines the country anew, stronger, richer. It required people who knew a life of the mind and a life of the soul.

"A government that claims to be of good heart to Indigenous Australia publicly humiliated a generation of great black leaders."

A parliamentary inquiry has been launched to consult with indigenous leaders and identify a viable alternative to the advisory body.

Turnbull said he would consider any outcome of the inquiry but said his preference was for more indigenous Australians to be elected to parliament.

Andrea Mason, chief executive of the Ngaanyatjarra, Pitjantjatjara and Yankunytjatjara (NPY) Women's Council and one of Turnbull's top advisers on indigenous issues, said that the last decade of indigenous affairs had been "wasted".

"It's created a lot of disappointment because there was an opportunity to do it better... we haven't been able to have the right goals and targets," she told the Australian Broadcasting Corporation (ABC).

"A representative body could have provided high-level advice to that refresh. We have to galvanise Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people because we don't have a representative body."

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Malcolm Turnbull

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
Sushma Swaraj with Prime Minister of Uzbekistan (Photo | Twitter)
EAM Swaraj meets Speaker of Legislative Assembly of Oliy Majlis in Uzbekistan
In this still from a video provided by Venezolana de Television, Presiden Nicolas Maduro, center, delivers his speech as his wife Cilia Flores winces and looks up after being startled by and explosion, in Caracas, Venezuela, August 4, 2018. (Photo | AP)
Venezuelan President Maduro says he escaped drone 'assassination' attempt, blames Colombia
Gallery
South Australia in 2017 passed a law where the identities of anonymous sperm donors could give people the right to information about their genetic parentage, regardless of whether a sperm donor wanted his identity kept secret. A 36-year-old woman has been
IN PICTURES | Law ending sperm donor secrecy helps Australian woman find her biological father
SUSHIL KUMAR (WRESTLING): The 35-year-old former world 66kg champion will contest in the 74 kg class at the Asian Games, after missing the last two continental Games at Guangzhou and Incheon. In the Beijing Olympic Games of 2008 Sushil Kumar won the bronze medal in the 66kg weight category, only the second Indian to do so in 56 years. Eager to fetch an Asian Games gold on his comeback, star freestyle grappler Sushil Kumar will head to Georgia for a ten-day tune-up ahead of the continental showpiece. (Photo | PTI)
Asian Games 2018: India's top medal prospects in Jakarta