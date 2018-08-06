Home World

Imran Khan's stepdaughter Mehru Maneka joins Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf

Mehru, the daughter of Khan's third wife Bushra Maneka, joined the party following a meeting with the PTI chairman, who was today officially nominated the party's prime ministerial candidate

Published: 06th August 2018 07:00 PM  |   Last Updated: 06th August 2018 07:01 PM   |  A+A-

Imran Khan's party won the most parliament seats in last month's general elections and is expected to form a governing coalition later this month. (Photo | AP)

By PTI

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister in-waiting Imran Khan's step daughter Mehru Maneka today joined the Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf party, according to a media report.

Mehru, the daughter of Khan's third wife Bushra Maneka, joined the party following a meeting with the PTI chairman, who was today officially nominated the party's prime ministerial candidate, DawnNewsTV reported.

Her mother was also present during her meeting with Khan.

ALSO READ | Imran Khan may take oath as Prime Minister of Pakistan on August 14

Khan had married Bushra in Lahore in February. She is a leading scholar and spiritual guide in the mystic Sufi branch of Islam.

Bushra has largely remained out of the public eye and not assumed an active role in politics following her marriage with Khan.

Following the July 25 polls in which PTI secured a lead over other political parties, Bushra had felicitated the nation on the party's victory.

"Allah Almighty had given the nation a leader who takes care of the rights of the people," Bushra was quoted as saying by the TV channels.

