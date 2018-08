By ANI

WASHINGTON DC: Six people were killed and 13 others were injured in two bombings, which rocked Somalia's capital Mogadishu on Sunday.

As per the Voice of America, the incident took place outside a coffee shop on the capital's busiest road.

Mogadishu officials believe the car was driven by a suicide bomber.

Till now no one has claimed responsibility for the blast.

This was the second blast in a day.

Earlier, two people were killed in a suicide car bomb exploded near a military vehicle in Afgoye.