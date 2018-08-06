Home World

Thousands of guns, swords, bullets found buried at Tokyo elementary school

Construction workers found the weapons last month when they excavated the grounds of Tanashi Elementary School in the city of Nishitokyo in metropolitan Tokyo to build a new storehouse.

Published: 06th August 2018 05:56 PM  |   Last Updated: 06th August 2018 05:56 PM   |  A+A-

Image for representational purpose only.

By AFP

TOKYO: Some 3,000 pieces of military equipment including guns, swords and grenades believed to date back to World War II have been found buried at a Tokyo elementary school, officials said Monday.

Construction workers found the weapons last month when they excavated the grounds of Tanashi Elementary School in the city of Nishitokyo in metropolitan Tokyo to build a new storehouse.

The weapons included 1,400 firearms, 1,200 swords, eight grenades and 302 bullets.

"We were totally surprised to be informed about the discovery," said Masaki Fujisawa, a city official. "The items are all rusted away and nothing can be used anymore." 

"I suspect they were buried during or after the war but we will investigate the case," Fujisawa told AFP.

News reports said the weapons may have been discarded after Japan surrendered in 1945.

Unexploded bombs and weapons are still occasionally found in Japan, more than 70 years after the conflict ended.

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Tokyo school Tanashi Elementary School

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath offers prayers at Varanasi's Kashi Vishwanath temple 
Divers Gary Hunt, Lysanne Richard win cliff-diving event on Switzerland's Lake Lucerne
Gallery
South Australia in 2017 passed a law where the identities of anonymous sperm donors could give people the right to information about their genetic parentage, regardless of whether a sperm donor wanted his identity kept secret. A 36-year-old woman has been
IN PICTURES | Law ending sperm donor secrecy helps Australian woman find her biological father
SUSHIL KUMAR (WRESTLING): The 35-year-old former world 66kg champion will contest in the 74 kg class at the Asian Games, after missing the last two continental Games at Guangzhou and Incheon. In the Beijing Olympic Games of 2008 Sushil Kumar won the bronze medal in the 66kg weight category, only the second Indian to do so in 56 years. Eager to fetch an Asian Games gold on his comeback, star freestyle grappler Sushil Kumar will head to Georgia for a ten-day tune-up ahead of the continental showpiece. (Photo | PTI)
Asian Games 2018: India's top medal prospects in Jakarta