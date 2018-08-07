Home World

Israeli strike kills 2 Hamas militants in Gaza: officials

Hamas's military wing, the Ezzedine al-Qassam Brigades, confirmed in a statement that the dead men were its fighters and named them as Ahmed Murjan and Abdel-Hafez al-Silawi.

Published: 07th August 2018 04:29 PM  |   Last Updated: 07th August 2018 04:29 PM   |  A+A-

Palestinian protesters run to take cover from teargas during clashes with Israeli troops along the Gaza's border with Israel | AP

By AFP

ISRAEL: An Israeli strike on Tuesday killed two militants of the Gaza Strip's ruling Hamas movement after shots were fired at soldiers, Gazan and Israeli officials said.

Hamas's military wing, the Ezzedine al-Qassam Brigades, confirmed in a statement that the dead men were its fighters and named them as Ahmed Murjan and Abdel-Hafez al-Silawi.

An Israeli military statement, apparently referring to the same incident, said that the army returned fire after shots were fired at its soldiers from a Hamas post in the northern Gaza Strip, next to the border with Israel.

ALSO READ |  Two hurt as Israel's Al-Mujahedeen hits Gaza with drone

Palestinian sources said that the Israeli attack was in the north of the strip but they said it was a drone strike, while the Israeli statement said that it was tank fire.

A video distributed by the Israeli army appeared to show a tank striking a military post in the Gaza Strip.

The military said it was prepared "to target any aggression against Israel and holds Hamas responsible for everything happening in and from the Gaza Strip."

It added that no Israeli troops were injured in the exchange.

Since Palestinian protests and clashes along the Gaza border erupted at the end of March, at least 160 Palestinians have been killed by Israeli fire.

ALSO READ |  Israel says strike kills seven 'terrorists' in Golan

One Israeli soldier has been shot dead by a Palestinian sniper.

The protests call for Palestinians to be able to return to the land they or their families fled or were expelled from in the 1948 war surrounding the creation of Israel.

Israel says any such return would mean the end of it as a Jewish state.

Gaza's Islamist rulers Hamas have fought three wars with Israel since 2008.

The United Nations and Egypt are currently trying to secure a deal between Israel and Hamas for a lasting truce.

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Gaza Strip's ruling Hamas Israeli strike

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
Tessa Thompson, Ruth Negga to star in ‘Passing’
Kajol and Ajay Devgn (Photo | Instagram)
At the trailer launch of Kajol's 'Helicopter Eela'
Gallery
As veteran Hollywood actor Robert Redford takes a bow from his illustrious acting career, here are some of his unforgettable films.
Redford retires: Looking back at the indie film godfather's career
The National Handloom Day is being observed every year on 7 August. (Photo | S. Senbagapandiyan/ EPS)
Celebrate the organic fabrics of India this National Handloom Day