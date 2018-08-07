Home World

Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte visits victims of fiery crash near Bologna

Prosecutors have opened an investigation into the Bologna accident, triggered when the tanker truck carrying liquefied petroleum gas, or LPG, rammed into a truck stuck in a line of traffic.

Published: 07th August 2018 04:39 PM  |   Last Updated: 07th August 2018 04:39 PM   |  A+A-

A firefighter works among debris under the highway in the outskirt of Bologna, Italy, Monday, Aug. 6, 2018, after a tanker truck carrying flammable material exploded, killing at least two people and injuring up to 70. (Photo | AP)

By AFP

MILAN: Italy's premier visited victims of the fiery crash of a tanker truck carrying highly flammable gas near Bologna, saying Tuesday that it was important to understand what happened to prevent future tragedies. The truck's driver was the only person killed.

"I am here today to demonstrate the closeness of the government to the people who are suffering, but also to understand why so that these things are not repeated," said Giuseppe Conte, who plans to travel later to the scene of another deadly crash in southern Italy.

Prosecutors have opened an investigation into the Bologna accident, triggered when the tanker truck carrying liquefied petroleum gas, or LPG, rammed into a truck stuck in a line of traffic. The tanker immediately caught fire, and then exploded a short time later across eight lanes, collapsing part of the raised highway.

In this frame grab taken from a video released by the Italian police, the moment a truck that was transporting flammable substances explodes after colliding with another truck on a highway in the outskirts of Bologna. (Photo | AP)

Police video shows that by the time of the explosion, most vehicles had been evacuated from the highway.

Highway police said only the tanker driver died in the crash, revising earlier reports by the carabinieri that there were two dead. Dozens of people were injured, many with burns or cuts from flying glass when windows of buildings nearby were shattered in the blast.

The victim was identified as 41-year-old Andrea Anziolin of the northern city of Vicenza.

"Maybe it was a moment of distraction, or a wave of sleepiness," Bologna prosecutor Giuseppe Amato told RAI radio. "But it is too early to say with certainty."

Conte will later travel to the southern region of Puglia, where a van packed with immigrant farmworkers overturned after colliding with a truck carrying tomatoes in the southern Puglia region, killing 12. It was the second such fatal accident in the area in the space of three days.

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Tanker truck crashed Highway explosion

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
Tessa Thompson, Ruth Negga to star in ‘Passing’
Kajol and Ajay Devgn (Photo | Instagram)
At the trailer launch of Kajol's 'Helicopter Eela'
Gallery
As veteran Hollywood actor Robert Redford takes a bow from his illustrious acting career, here are some of his unforgettable films.
Redford retires: Looking back at the indie film godfather's career
The National Handloom Day is being observed every year on 7 August. (Photo | S. Senbagapandiyan/ EPS)
Celebrate the organic fabrics of India this National Handloom Day