Lawyer approaches Pakistan court to remove 'N' from 'PML-N' after Nawaz Sharif's conviction

Khanzada Ajmal Zeb filed the petition on Monday urging the court to ask the Election Commission to delete "N" from the party name, Dawn online reported on Tuesday.

By IANS

ISLAMABAD: A lawyer has moved the Peshawar High Court seeking removal of former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif's name from Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) after the latter's conviction for corruption.

The respondents in the petition were the Chief Election Commissioner, the poll body secretary and Nawaz Sharif, who is now in jail.

Zeb said that Quaid-e-Azam Mohammad Ali Jinnah was the head of the Muslim League who wanted the party to be a symbol of good governance, development and national interest. But the petitioner held Sharif responsible for the division of the PML.

He said Sharif hijacked the party before forming his own faction, PML-N, and registered it with the poll body.

Sharif, currently serving a 10-year jail term in a corruption case, misled the public at large by using the name of PML-N. Therefore, "N" needed to be deleted from the party name, said Zeb.

