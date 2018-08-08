Home World

First Muslim woman set to be elected to US Congress 

Rashida Tlaib had pulled in 33.2 per cent of the vote over Detroit City Council President Brenda Jones, who has 29.2 per cent, with 96 per cent of precincts reporting.

Published: 08th August 2018 07:06 PM  |   Last Updated: 08th August 2018 07:06 PM   |  A+A-

US flag used for representational purpose.

By PTI

NEW YORK: A 42-year-old Muslim woman has won the Democratic nomination to run unopposed for a House seat in Michigan, bringing her closer to becoming the first female from the minority community to be elected to the US Congress, according to a media report.

Rashida Tlaib, a former state Representative, has won a crowded battle to replace former US Representative John Conyers Jr. in Michigan's 13th Congressional District Democratic primary, The Detroit News reported.

No Republican is running for the seat in the Democratic-leaning district, meaning Palestinian-origin Tlaib is virtually guaranteed to win the seat in election scheduled for November.

Rashida Tlaib had pulled in 33.2 per cent of the vote over Detroit City Council President Brenda Jones, who has 29.2 per cent, with 96 per cent of precincts reporting, it said.

She has boasted a grassroots campaign and came out on top in fundraising, topping USD 1 million. She said her day had been filled with emotion and described it as "happy chaos," the report said.

"Especially meeting voters and talking to them, they are inspired," she was quoted as saying by the report.

"One resident said she's happy for me and it's already written. It's been amazing to interact with families at polling locations. I feel very much supported.

" Tlaib had served in the Michigan House from 2009 until 2014. The 89-year-old Conyers was first elected to the House in 1964.

He stepped down in December citing health reasons, though several former female staffers had accused him of sexual harassment. The daughter of Palestinian immigrants and the eldest of 14 children, Tlaib became the first Muslim woman in the state legislature in 2008.

She was a lawyer and community activist prior to her political career. The 13th Congressional District she will represent includes a large southern area of suburban Detroit in Wayne County.

After boundary lines were redrawn in 2012, the 13th is the only congressional district entirely within one county.

Her victory comes amid the increase in Islamophobia across the US, in the wake of US President Donald Trump's election in 2016 and Trump's hostile immigration policies towards immigrants.

In 2016, presidential candidate Hillary Clinton won the 13th District by 60.6 points while Trump, a Republican, won by 0.2 points.

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
US Congress  Democratic nomination Rashida Tlaib

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
M Karunanidhi (File photo | EPS)
Doyen of Tamil Nadu politics M Karunanidhi no more
California wildfire has destroyed over 20,000 homes. (Photo | AP)
California battles raging wildfires as dry weather persists
Gallery
DMK chief M Karunanidhi passed away on Tuesday due to decline in his vital functions. A quick glance at the events through pictures, when the DMK chief was woken up by Tamil Nadu police in July, 2001. (File Photo | PTI)
When DMK chief M Karunanidhi sat on dharna outside prison after midnight swoop by Tamil Nadu police in 2001
During his career spanning over six decades, M Karunanidhi had written over 75 screenplays and many movie songs- introducing Dravidian ideologies and challenging the social hierarchy. The 94 year old political stalwart breathed his last on Tuesday 7 Augus
Life of Kalaignar M Karunanidhi in cinema