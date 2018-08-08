Home World

Former Argentina vice president Amado Boudou convicted in corruption case

The crimes date from Boudou's 2009-2011 tenure as economy minister, before he became vice president.

Published: 08th August 2018 07:37 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th August 2018 07:37 AM   |  A+A-

Argentina's former vice president Amado Boudou (Photo | AP)

By IANS

BUENOS AIRES: An Argentine court has sentenced former Vice President Amado Boudou to five years and seven months in prison for corruption in connection with the purchase of a currency-printing firm.

Judges Pablo Bertuzzi, Nestor Costabel, Maria Gabriela Lopez Iniguez and Jorge Gorini ordered Boudou's immediate arrest on Tuesday, and banned him for life from public office, Efe news reported.

The court imposed a similar sentence for Boudou's business partner, Jose Maria Nunez Carmona, who was found to be an accomplice, as well as a term of four years and six months for Nicolas Ciccone, the former owner of the eponymous company, for paying bribes.

The court concluded that Boudou and his associate, using a shell company known as The Old Fund, bought the then-bankrupt printing firm with the eventual goal of securing currency- and official document-printing contracts.

The crimes date from Boudou's 2009-2011 tenure as economy minister, before he became vice president.

Boudou and Nunez Carmona reached an arrangement with Ciccone Calcografica's owners for them to sell 70 per cent of the company to The Old Fund in exchange for "the necessary proceedings" to allow the firm to resume operations and secure government contracts.

The CEO of The Old Fund, reputed Boudou front-man Alejandro Vandenbroele, was given a two-year suspended sentence and ordered to perform community service.

In his last statement, Boudou said that he was being prosecuted for wanting to "transform the reality" of the country, adding that the accusations of bribery against him "do not hold up and have no ties to the evidence because it did not happen."

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Amado Boudou Argentina

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
M Karunanidhi (File photo | EPS)
Doyen of Tamil Nadu politics M Karunanidhi no more
California wildfire has destroyed over 20,000 homes. (Photo | AP)
California battles raging wildfires as dry weather persists
Gallery
DMK chief M Karunanidhi passed away on Tuesday due to decline in his vital functions. A quick glance at the events through pictures, when the DMK chief was woken up by Tamil Nadu police in July, 2001. (File Photo | PTI)
When DMK chief M Karunanidhi sat on dharna outside prison after midnight swoop by Tamil Nadu police in 2001
During his career spanning over six decades, M Karunanidhi had written over 75 screenplays and many movie songs- introducing Dravidian ideologies and challenging the social hierarchy. The 94 year old political stalwart breathed his last on Tuesday 7 Augus
Life of Kalaignar M Karunanidhi in cinema