Home World

Iran's minister of labour sacked by parliament

A total of 129 members of parliament voted that Rabiei be impeached and removed from office, state media said, with 111 members voting in favour of him remaining.

Published: 08th August 2018 06:20 PM  |   Last Updated: 08th August 2018 06:20 PM   |  A+A-

Iran flag for representation (Photo | Reuters)

By UNI

BEIRUT: Iran's Minister of Cooperatives, Labour and Social Welfare, Ali Rabiei, was sacked by parliament on Wednesday, state media reported, the latest shuffle in top economic posts as the Islamic Republic struggles to stabilise its economy.

The Iranian economy is beset by high unemployment, a spiraling rial, which has lost half its value since April, and the reimposition of sanctions by the United States.

A total of 129 members of parliament voted that Rabiei be impeached and removed from office, state media said, with 111 members voting in favour of him remaining.

In late July, President Hassan Rouhani's cabinet appointed a new governor for the central bank, a move seen as a concession to hardline critics who blame the government for economic problems.

Protests linked to the tough economic situation in the country began last December, spreading to more than 80 cities and towns and resulting in 25 deaths.

Sporadic protests, led by truck drivers, farmers and merchants in Tehran's bazaar, have continued regularly since then and have occasionally resulted in violent confrontations with security forces.

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
IRAN Ali Rabiei Iranian economy minister of labour

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
M Karunanidhi (File photo | EPS)
Doyen of Tamil Nadu politics M Karunanidhi no more
California wildfire has destroyed over 20,000 homes. (Photo | AP)
California battles raging wildfires as dry weather persists
Gallery
DMK chief M Karunanidhi passed away on Tuesday due to decline in his vital functions. A quick glance at the events through pictures, when the DMK chief was woken up by Tamil Nadu police in July, 2001. (File Photo | PTI)
When DMK chief M Karunanidhi sat on dharna outside prison after midnight swoop by Tamil Nadu police in 2001
During his career spanning over six decades, M Karunanidhi had written over 75 screenplays and many movie songs- introducing Dravidian ideologies and challenging the social hierarchy. The 94 year old political stalwart breathed his last on Tuesday 7 Augus
Life of Kalaignar M Karunanidhi in cinema