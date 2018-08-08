Home World

Pakistani troops to receive training at Russian military institutes

The drills stem from a defense cooperation agreement the two countries signed in 2014, lifting a long-running Russian embargo on arms sales to Pakistan.

Published: 08th August 2018 05:41 PM  |   Last Updated: 08th August 2018 05:41 PM   |  A+A-

Pakistan army soldiers (File Photo | AP)

By PTI

ISLAMABAD: For the first time, Pakistani soldiers will undergo training at Russian military institutes after the two countries signed an agreement related to it, in a sign of further strengthening their defence ties amid Islamabad's increasingly uneasy relations with the United States.

The agreement was signed yesterday at the conclusion of the first meeting of Russia-Pakistan Joint Military Consultative Committee (JMCC) - the highest forum of their defence collaboration, according to Pakistan's defence ministry.

"Both countries signed the Contract on Admission of Service Members of Pakistan in RF's (Russian Federation) Training Institutes," the ministry said.

The Russian side was led by Deputy Defence Minister Col Gen.Alexander V Fomin who visited Pakistan from August 6-7 to attend the first session of Russia-Pakistan Joint Military Consultative Committee (JMCC).

Lt.Gen (retd) Zamir Ul Hassan Shah, Secretary Defence, led the Pakistani delegation during the JMCC meeting.

Prior to the inaugural meeting, held yesterday in the ministry of defence Rawalpindi, the visiting dignitary called on secretary defence and the defence minister.

The two sides discussed the present status of their defence relations with the aim to further strengthen, expand and diversify mutual cooperation.

During the inaugural session of the JMCC, both sides exchanged views on bilateral and major international issues including the situation in the Middle East and Afghanistan, the ministry said.

A comprehensive issue based review was also carried out during which the two countries expressed satisfaction on the milestones achieved since the signing of a groundbreaking Agreement on Defence Cooperation in 2014.

The two sides also held in-depth discussions on avenues of future cooperation, the defence ministry said.

Col-Gen Fomin also met Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee and the three services chiefs.

An Army spokesman said that Col Gen Fomin met Army Chief Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa and discussed the regional security situation and matters of mutual interest including enhancement of bilateral defence and security cooperation.

Fomin expressed his appreciation for Pakistan Army's achievements against terrorism and expressed requirement of greater cooperative and collaborative approach among the global community to defeat extremism.

Pakistan's defence ties with Russia have moved past the bitter Cold War hostilities in recent years and the chill in the relations between Pakistan and the US has further pushed the country towards Russia and China.

Pakistan has shown eagerness to build military-to-military ties with Russia.

Earlier this year, the then foreign minister Khawaja Asif visited Moscow during which the two sides agreed to set up a commission to boost military cooperation.

Russia has over the past three years provided four Mi-35M combat and cargo helicopters to Pakistan and the militaries of the two countries also held joint drills codenamed 'Friendship'.

The drills stem from a defense cooperation agreement the two countries signed in 2014, lifting a long-running Russian embargo on arms sales to Pakistan.

 

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
oint Military Consultative Committee Pakistani troops Russian military institutes

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
M Karunanidhi (File photo | EPS)
Doyen of Tamil Nadu politics M Karunanidhi no more
California wildfire has destroyed over 20,000 homes. (Photo | AP)
California battles raging wildfires as dry weather persists
Gallery
DMK chief M Karunanidhi passed away on Tuesday due to decline in his vital functions. A quick glance at the events through pictures, when the DMK chief was woken up by Tamil Nadu police in July, 2001. (File Photo | PTI)
When DMK chief M Karunanidhi sat on dharna outside prison after midnight swoop by Tamil Nadu police in 2001
During his career spanning over six decades, M Karunanidhi had written over 75 screenplays and many movie songs- introducing Dravidian ideologies and challenging the social hierarchy. The 94 year old political stalwart breathed his last on Tuesday 7 Augus
Life of Kalaignar M Karunanidhi in cinema