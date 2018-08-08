Home World

Roadside bomb kills eight Afghan civilians

In the first half of 2018 IEDs were responsible for 877 civilian casualties. Civilians have borne the brunt of the 17-year conflict, with casualties at record highs.

Published: 08th August 2018 07:25 PM  |   Last Updated: 08th August 2018 07:25 PM   |  A+A-

Bomb blast

Image used for representational purpose

By PTI

MAZAR-I-SHARIF: Eight civilians, including women and children, were killed in northern Afghanistan today when a roadside bomb apparently targeting security forces ripped through the vehicle in which they were travelling, officials said.

Another six people were wounded in the early morning blast in Sholgara district in Balkh province, Abdul Razaq Qaderi, deputy provincial police chief, told AFP.

"They were travelling towards the centre of the district when their vehicle was hit," he said, adding four children were among the dead.

District governor Amir Mohammad Weqar confirmed the incident, saying the bomb was planted by militants to hit Afghan security forces.

There was no immediate claim of responsibility but the Taliban often use improvised explosive devices (IEDs) to target vehicles carrying foreign and Afghan forces and government officials.

Civilians have borne the brunt of the 17-year conflict, with casualties at record highs. IEDs, such as remotely detonated or pressure-plate bombs, are one of the main causes of civilian deaths and injuries.

In the first half of 2018 IEDs were responsible for 877 civilian casualties -- 232 deaths and 645 wounded. That accounted for 17 per cent of overall civilian casualties in the country, according to the UN.

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Bomb Blast northern Afghanistan roadside bomb improvised explosive devices

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
M Karunanidhi (File photo | EPS)
Doyen of Tamil Nadu politics M Karunanidhi no more
California wildfire has destroyed over 20,000 homes. (Photo | AP)
California battles raging wildfires as dry weather persists
Gallery
DMK chief M Karunanidhi passed away on Tuesday due to decline in his vital functions. A quick glance at the events through pictures, when the DMK chief was woken up by Tamil Nadu police in July, 2001. (File Photo | PTI)
When DMK chief M Karunanidhi sat on dharna outside prison after midnight swoop by Tamil Nadu police in 2001
During his career spanning over six decades, M Karunanidhi had written over 75 screenplays and many movie songs- introducing Dravidian ideologies and challenging the social hierarchy. The 94 year old political stalwart breathed his last on Tuesday 7 Augus
Life of Kalaignar M Karunanidhi in cinema