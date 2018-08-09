Home World

Imran Khan wants to build trust-based relationship with US

Khan says his government will engage with the US to make this relationship more balanced and trustworthy as the trade and economic relations with the US is extremely important for Pakistan

Published: 09th August 2018 12:50 PM  |   Last Updated: 09th August 2018 12:50 PM   |  A+A-

Imran Khan

Imran Khan (File | AP)

By IANS

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman and Prime Minister in-waiting Imran Khan has said that his party wants to build a relationship with the US based on trust and mutual respect.

Speaking to Acting US Ambassador to Pakistan John F. Hoover who called on him at his Banigala residence on Wednesday, the cricketer-turned-politician said Pakistan and the US had witnessed many ups and downs which were the outcome of trust deficit between the two countries, reports Dawn news.

"Our government will engage with the US to make this relationship more balanced and trustworthy. We count trade and economic relations with the US extremely important," the PTI chief said.

He stressed the need for revitalisation of diplomatic ties between the two countries and transforming the relationship for each other's benefit.

According to the PTI's media cell, the US delegation and Khan discussed other issues of mutual interest, including bilateral trade and stability in Afghanistan.

Hoover felicitated Khan over his party's victory in the July 25 general election.

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Imran khan Pak-US relations John F. Hoover Af-Pak relations

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
Image used for representational purpose. (File photo | PTI)
Heavy rainfall wreaks havoc in Kerala’s Kozhikode
Karunanidhi laid to rest at Marina Beach
Gallery
Actor Rajnikanth pays final respects to former TN CM M Karunanidhi. (Photo | PTI)
Film personalities pay final respects to late Tamil Nadu CM M Karunanidhi
PM Modi pays final respects to former TN CM M Karunanidhi. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath/ EPS)
Former Tamil Nadu CM Karunanidhi no more: Leaders, celebrities arrive in Chennai to pay last respects