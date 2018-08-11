Home World

Afghanistan: 20 Taliban militants killed in airstrike on hideout

The strike was conducted on a Taliban hideout near Aka Khil village, Dahana-i-Ghori district on Friday night, Hanif Rezai, spokesman of Army Corps 209 Shaheen based in the region, told Xinhua news age

Published: 11th August 2018 03:05 PM  |   Last Updated: 11th August 2018 03:44 PM   |  A+A-

A view of damaged buildings due to airstrike, image used for representational purpose. | AP

By IANS

AFGHANISTAN: At least 20 Taliban militants were killed and four huge insurgents' weapons and ammunition depots were destroyed after US-led NATO coalition forces launched an airstrike in Afghanistan's Baghlan province overnight, an official said on Saturday.

The strike was conducted on a Taliban hideout near Aka Khil village, Dahana-i-Ghori district on Friday night, Hanif Rezai, spokesman of Army Corps 209 Shaheen based in the region, told Xinhua news agency.

ALSO READ |  Afghanistan: Taliban launches attack on Ghazni

Among those killed was a Taliban local leader, who served as commander of the group's Sara Ketta or Red Unit in the province, Rezai said.

In a separate incident, Taliban divisional commander Muwlawi Salauddin was killed along with his two associates after Afghan Army commandos launched an operation in the same district on Friday night.

Salauddin also served as deputy shadow district chief for Dahana-i-Ghori.

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Afghanistan Taliban Afghan air strike

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
T Gopi disappointed to miss the Asian Games  
South Korean doctors hold free medical camp in Srinagar
Gallery
IKEA, the Swedish retail giant that sells ready-to-assemble furnitures, kitcheware and home accessories, opened its first Indian store in Hyderabad. IKEA first opened its doors in 1943 and has set up more than 400 stores worldwide. Along with shopping, cu
IN PICTURES | India's first IKEA store in Hyderabad
At least 22 people killed in landslide and incidents due to heavy rain over last 24 hours in Kerala. ( Photo | A Sanesh/ EPS)
Heavy rain triggers landslides in Kerala