Afghanistan: 20 Taliban militants killed in airstrike on hideout

By IANS

AFGHANISTAN: At least 20 Taliban militants were killed and four huge insurgents' weapons and ammunition depots were destroyed after US-led NATO coalition forces launched an airstrike in Afghanistan's Baghlan province overnight, an official said on Saturday.

The strike was conducted on a Taliban hideout near Aka Khil village, Dahana-i-Ghori district on Friday night, Hanif Rezai, spokesman of Army Corps 209 Shaheen based in the region, told Xinhua news agency.

ALSO READ | Afghanistan: Taliban launches attack on Ghazni

Among those killed was a Taliban local leader, who served as commander of the group's Sara Ketta or Red Unit in the province, Rezai said.

In a separate incident, Taliban divisional commander Muwlawi Salauddin was killed along with his two associates after Afghan Army commandos launched an operation in the same district on Friday night.

Salauddin also served as deputy shadow district chief for Dahana-i-Ghori.