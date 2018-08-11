Home World

All 9 aboard rescue chopper crashed in Japan confirmed dead 

Japanese media quoted witnesses as saying the helicopter was flying extremely low in foggy weather before the crash.

Published: 11th August 2018 01:12 PM  |   Last Updated: 11th August 2018 01:12 PM   |  A+A-

The helicopter was on a two-hour flight to monitor the opening of a mountain trail. (Photo | AP)

By PTI

TOKYO: All nine people aboard a Japanese search and rescue helicopter that crashed into the central mountains were confirmed dead today, authorities said.

The Bell 412EP helicopter carrying seven local rescue workers from the Gunma prefecture and two from a flight service company lost contact about an hour after takeoff yesterday and crashed.

Prefectural officials said the last person aboard was retrieved Saturday and pronounced dead.

The helicopter was on a two-hour flight to monitor the opening of a mountain trail.

The prefecture said it cancelled today's event due to the accident.

It wasn't clear what caused the crash.

An investigation continued today at the mountainside crash site, where debris of the helicopter was scattered and trees torn down apparently from the impact of the fall.

Japanese media quoted witnesses as saying the helicopter was flying extremely low in foggy weather before the crash.

The GPS data sent from the helicopter indicated it was making a turn a minute before the transmission stopped, Kyodo News reported.

It said the helicopter was not carrying a flight data recorder.

Prefectural officials said the helicopter, which was about 20 years old, had its engine repaired in April but had no abnormality since it resumed operations in June.

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Helicopter crash Rescue helicopter Rescue workers

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
Vishwaroopam 2: Kamal Haasan fans celebrate movie’s release with zeal
Sonakshi Sinha gives 'Chin Chin Chu' song Punjabi Tadka in her upcoming movie
Gallery
IKEA, the Swedish retail giant that sells ready-to-assemble furnitures, kitcheware and home accessories, opened its first Indian store in Hyderabad. IKEA first opened its doors in 1943 and has set up more than 400 stores worldwide. Along with shopping, cu
IN PICTURES | India's first IKEA store in Hyderabad
At least 22 people killed in landslide and incidents due to heavy rain over last 24 hours in Kerala. ( Photo | A Sanesh/ EPS)
Heavy rain triggers landslides in Kerala