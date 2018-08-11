Home World

Last-minute technical problem delays NASA's flight to sun

The early morning launch countdown was halted with just one-minute, 55 seconds remaining, keeping the Delta IV rocket on its pad with the Parker Solar Probe.

Published: 11th August 2018 10:11 PM  |   Last Updated: 11th August 2018 10:11 PM   |  A+A-

This image made available by NASA shows an artist's rendering of the Parker Solar Probe approaching the Sun. (File | AP)

This image made available by NASA shows an artist's rendering of the Parker Solar Probe approaching the Sun. (File | AP)

By Associated Press

CAPE CANAVERAL: A last-minute technical problem Saturday delayed NASA's unprecedented flight to the sun.

The early morning launch countdown was halted with just one-minute, 55 seconds remaining, keeping the Delta IV rocket on its pad with the Parker Solar Probe.

Rocket maker United Launch Alliance said it would try again Sunday, provided the helium-pressure issue can be resolved quickly. As soon as the red pressure alarm for the gaseous helium system went off, a launch controller ordered, "Hold, hold, hold."

Once on its way, the Parker probe will venture closer to our star than any other spacecraft. The $1.5 billion mission is already a week late because of rocket issues. Saturday's launch attempt encountered a series of snags; in the end, controllers ran out of time.

Thousands of spectators gathered in the middle of the night to witness the launch, including the University of Chicago astrophysicist for whom the spacecraft is named. Eugene Parker predicted the existence of solar wind 60 years ago. He's now 91 and eager to see the solar probe soar. He plans to stick around at least another few days.

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
NASA flight sun Delta IV rocket Parker Solar Probe

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
A boy offering vavu-bali on Papanasam beach at Varkala in Thiruvananthapuram on Saturday. (Photo |BP Deepu / EPS)
Vavubali conducted smoothly in Thiruvananthapuram
Bobby and Sunny Deol. (Photo | Instagran)
When Sunny Deol slapped brother Bobby
Gallery
A major earthquake rocked Indonesia's Lombok island on Sunday, killing 400 and leaving thousands homeless. The 7 magnitude Earthquake was followed by a strong after-shock of 5.9 magnitude, hindering rescue operations. The death toll has reached 380, and i
Indonesia: Earthquakes across Lombok Island kills hundreds, render thousands homeless
Hundreds of people flocked to Varkala Papanasam beach, Thiruvallam Sree Parasurama temple, Shangumugham beach and various temples in the district. However, no untoward incidents have been reported. In image: Varkala Papanasam beach on Saturday 11 August 2
Thousands honour the dead with Karkadaka Vavu bali ritual