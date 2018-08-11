Home World

Turkey says Donald Trump tariff move will harm ties, vows retaliation

Trump's announcement had earlier pushed the Turkish lira to new historic lows against the dollar, with the currency at one point shedding almost a quarter of its value within the day.

US President Donald Trump (Photo | AP)

By AFP

ANKARA: Turkey today warned a move announced by US President Donald Trump to double steel and aluminium tariffs on the country would harm ties, vowing retaliation against a measure it said was against WTO rules.

"The United States should know that the only result that such sanctions and pressure will bring will be harming our relationship as allies," the foreign ministry said in a statement.

"As with all measures taken against Turkey, the necessary response will be given," it said, adding the move "disregarded" rules of the World Trade Organisation (WTO).

It added that Trump's comments, made on Twitter, were "not possible to reconcile with state seriousness".

