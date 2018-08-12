Bomb explosion at Nepal's Biratnagar Metropolitan office

By PTI

KATHMANDU: An improvised explosive device (IED) went off in front of the Mayor's office in the eastern Nepal's Biratnagar city today, but no one was injured, the police said.

The explosion occurred this afternoon at the passageway in front of the Mayor Bhim Parajuli's office in the Biratnagar Metropolitan City Corporation.

The bomb went off during the lunch hour when most of the office staffs and common people were not in the building, they said, adding that no casualty or injury have been reported in the explosion but the window panes of the office building were smashed.

However, Deputy Mayor Indira Karki and chairpersons of some wards were present in the building when the bomb went off.

The police said the area has been cordoned off and CCTV footage were being scanned to find any clue.

A probe has been launched to find those involved and their behind the explosion, they said.