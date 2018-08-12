Home World

Bomb explosion at Nepal's Biratnagar Metropolitan office

The explosion occurred this afternoon at the passageway in front of the Mayor Bhim Parajuli's office in the Biratnagar Metropolitan City Corporation.

Published: 12th August 2018 06:24 PM  |   Last Updated: 12th August 2018 06:24 PM   |  A+A-

Explosion

Image used for representational purpose.

By PTI

KATHMANDU: An improvised explosive device (IED) went off in front of the Mayor's office in the eastern Nepal's Biratnagar city today, but no one was injured, the police said.

The explosion occurred this afternoon at the passageway in front of the Mayor Bhim Parajuli's office in the Biratnagar Metropolitan City Corporation.

The bomb went off during the lunch hour when most of the office staffs and common people were not in the building, they said, adding that no casualty or injury have been reported in the explosion but the window panes of the office building were smashed.

However, Deputy Mayor Indira Karki and chairpersons of some wards were present in the building when the bomb went off.

The police said the area has been cordoned off and CCTV footage were being scanned to find any clue.

A probe has been launched to find those involved and their behind the explosion, they said.

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Biratnagar city Explosion in Nepal Biratnagar Metropolitan office

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
A boy offering vavu-bali on Papanasam beach at Varkala in Thiruvananthapuram on Saturday. (Photo |BP Deepu / EPS)
Vavubali conducted smoothly in Thiruvananthapuram
Bobby and Sunny Deol. (Photo | Instagran)
When Sunny Deol slapped brother Bobby
Gallery
A major earthquake rocked Indonesia's Lombok island on Sunday, killing 400 and leaving thousands homeless. The 7 magnitude Earthquake was followed by a strong after-shock of 5.9 magnitude, hindering rescue operations. The death toll has reached 380, and i
Indonesia: Earthquakes across Lombok Island kills hundreds, render thousands homeless
Hundreds of people flocked to Varkala Papanasam beach, Thiruvallam Sree Parasurama temple, Shangumugham beach and various temples in the district. However, no untoward incidents have been reported. In image: Varkala Papanasam beach on Saturday 11 August 2
Thousands honour the dead with Karkadaka Vavu bali ritual