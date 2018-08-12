Home World

Manchester police say 10 people injured in shooting

The shooting took place at a party being held after the first day of this weekend's Caribbean Carnival in Alexandra Park area of the city.

Published: 12th August 2018 09:48 PM  |   Last Updated: 12th August 2018 09:48 PM   |  A+A-

UK Shooting

Police officers at the scene in Claremont Road in Manchester after a shooting Sunday ( Photo | AP)

By Associated Press

LONDON: Ten people, including two children, were injured early Sunday morning when shots were fired after a Caribbean carnival in the northern English city of Manchester.

Greater Manchester police said one man is in stable but serious condition at a local hospital with injuries to his legs. The other nine people are being treated for pellet-type wounds suffered in the shooting, which was reported at about 2:30 a.m. Sunday.

"Thankfully the injuries suffered do not appear to be as serious as first believed, and hopefully people will begin to leave hospital over the course of the day following treatment," Chief Superintendent Wasim Chaudhry said in a statement, urging anyone else who may be injured to seek treatment. "This was a reckless act that could have had devastating consequences with families and friends losing loved ones."

He later added the working hypothesis of authorities is that the pellets came from a shotgun discharge.

"How many times it has been discharged isn't clear at this stage and forms part of our investigation," he said.

The shooting comes amid a spike in gun and knife crime in Britain that has sparked calls for government action in a country where firearms are strictly controlled.

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Manchester Poilice Shooting Caribbean carnival Manchester

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
Varun Dhawan, Anushka Sharma in 'Sui Dhaaga'. (Twitter Photo)
  Anushka Sharma and Varun Dhawan unveil new poster of Sui Dhaaga
Salman Khan (File photo | AP)
  Salman Khan completes Kiren Rijiju's fitness challenge in Style
Gallery
People fly into the air as a vehicle drives into a group of protesters demonstrating against a white nationalist rally in Charlottesville, Va., Saturday, Aug. 12, 2017. (Photo | AP)
One year later in Charlottesville: Outcry, state of emergency in the wake of anniversary rally
A major earthquake rocked Indonesia's Lombok island on Sunday, killing 400 and leaving thousands homeless. The 7 magnitude Earthquake was followed by a strong after-shock of 5.9 magnitude, hindering rescue operations. The death toll has reached 380, and i
Indonesia: Earthquakes across Lombok Island kills hundreds, render thousands homeless