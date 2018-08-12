Home World

Morocco authorities force hundreds of migrants out of north

Spain surpassed Italy this year as the first point of entry for Europe-bound migrants. 

Published: 12th August 2018 01:17 PM  |   Last Updated: 12th August 2018 01:17 PM   |  A+A-

The migrants are mainly from sub-Saharan Africa, notably Guinea, Mali and Mauritania, as well as Morocco.| Twitter @salvamentogob

By AFP

RABAT: Moroccan authorities have forcefully relocated hundreds of migrants in recent days from camps and homes in the kingdom's north, a local official and a rights group said Saturday.

"This is an operation that is part of the fight against illegal immigration," said an official speaking on behalf of local authorities in Tangier.

The official estimated that between 1,600 and 1,800 people had been "moved to cities where living conditions are better".

But a representative of a Moroccan human rights organisation told AFP authorities detained and forcefully relocated the migrants, calling the move "illegal". 

"The authorities continued Saturday to drive migrants by bus from Nador and Tangier to the town of Tiznit, near Agadir" in the country's south, Omar Naji of the Moroccan Human Rights Association said.

"The operations began on Tuesday and the authorities arrested hundreds of migrants in camps near Nador or in homes in the city," he said. 

He was unable to specify how many migrants had been expelled from Tangier. 

"There arrests are illegal because they are without judicial warrants" and Morocco, Spain and the European Union are "responsible", said Naji. 

The US State Department in a recent report said that while Rabat "drastically decreased forced deportations over the last couple of years, it continued to regularly conduct forced internal relocations of irregular migrants, particularly in Nador". 

Spain surpassed Italy this year as the first point of entry for Europe-bound migrants. 

Since January, Spain has taken in more than 23,000 migrants -- more than the total number of migrants last year -- after they crossed the Mediterranean, according to the International Organization for Migration. 

The European Commission and Spain want to develop an "enhanced partnership" with Morocco on migration issues, including aid for border management. 

Most of the migrants transiting through Morocco are of sub-Saharan origin.

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
migrants Spain Italy

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
A boy offering vavu-bali on Papanasam beach at Varkala in Thiruvananthapuram on Saturday. (Photo |BP Deepu / EPS)
Vavubali conducted smoothly in Thiruvananthapuram
Bobby and Sunny Deol. (Photo | Instagran)
When Sunny Deol slapped brother Bobby
Gallery
A major earthquake rocked Indonesia's Lombok island on Sunday, killing 400 and leaving thousands homeless. The 7 magnitude Earthquake was followed by a strong after-shock of 5.9 magnitude, hindering rescue operations. The death toll has reached 380, and i
Indonesia: Earthquakes across Lombok Island kills hundreds, render thousands homeless
Hundreds of people flocked to Varkala Papanasam beach, Thiruvallam Sree Parasurama temple, Shangumugham beach and various temples in the district. However, no untoward incidents have been reported. In image: Varkala Papanasam beach on Saturday 11 August 2
Thousands honour the dead with Karkadaka Vavu bali ritual