Pakistan releases 26 Indian fishermen

By IANS

KARACHI: Pakistan jail authorities here on Sunday released 26 Indian fishermen as a goodwill gesture on the eve of the inaugural session of the National Assembly where newly-elected members will take oath of their office, the media reported.

The freed fishermen were taken to Cantonment Railway Station to travel to Lahore, where they will be handed over to Indian border officials at Wagah on Monday, the Geo News reported.

Speaking to the media at the railway station, an Edhi official, the charity that paid the travel expenses of the Indian fishermen, called on the governments of Pakistan and India to relax rules for the poor fishermen.

"They represent the poorest section of the two countries. They should be freed as early as possible and there should be less restrictions on fishing," he said.

The move comes a day before Pakistan's newly-elected National Assembly members take the oath. Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf chairman Imran Khan is expected to take oath as Prime Minister on August 18.