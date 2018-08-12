Home World

Pakistan releases 26 Indian fishermen

The freed fishermen were taken to Cantonment Railway Station to travel to Lahore, where they will be handed over to Indian border officials at Wagah on Monday.

Published: 12th August 2018 09:08 PM  |   Last Updated: 12th August 2018 09:25 PM   |  A+A-

Fishermen

File Image of fishermen for Representational Purposes.( Photo | Express Photo Services)

By IANS

KARACHI: Pakistan jail authorities here on Sunday released 26 Indian fishermen as a goodwill gesture on the eve of the inaugural session of the National Assembly where newly-elected members will take oath of their office, the media reported.

The freed fishermen were taken to Cantonment Railway Station to travel to Lahore, where they will be handed over to Indian border officials at Wagah on Monday, the Geo News reported.

Speaking to the media at the railway station, an Edhi official, the charity that paid the travel expenses of the Indian fishermen, called on the governments of Pakistan and India to relax rules for the poor fishermen.

"They represent the poorest section of the two countries. They should be freed as early as possible and there should be less restrictions on fishing," he said.

The move comes a day before Pakistan's newly-elected National Assembly members take the oath. Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf chairman Imran Khan is expected to take oath as Prime Minister on August 18.

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Indian fishermen  Pakistan Wagah

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
Varun Dhawan, Anushka Sharma in 'Sui Dhaaga'. (Twitter Photo)
  Anushka Sharma and Varun Dhawan unveil new poster of Sui Dhaaga
Salman Khan (File photo | AP)
  Salman Khan completes Kiren Rijiju's fitness challenge in Style
Gallery
People fly into the air as a vehicle drives into a group of protesters demonstrating against a white nationalist rally in Charlottesville, Va., Saturday, Aug. 12, 2017. (Photo | AP)
One year later in Charlottesville: Outcry, state of emergency in the wake of anniversary rally
A major earthquake rocked Indonesia's Lombok island on Sunday, killing 400 and leaving thousands homeless. The 7 magnitude Earthquake was followed by a strong after-shock of 5.9 magnitude, hindering rescue operations. The death toll has reached 380, and i
Indonesia: Earthquakes across Lombok Island kills hundreds, render thousands homeless