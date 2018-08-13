Home World

Imran Khan borrows waistcoat from National Assembly employee for official photo 

Khan, 65, arrived in parliament wearing a traditional white shalwar kameez to attend the maiden session of the National Assembly.

Published: 13th August 2018 06:33 PM  |   Last Updated: 13th August 2018 06:33 PM   |  A+A-

Pakistan_Imran_Khan_Math

Imran Khan has been elected as the next Prime Minister of Pakistan. (Photo | AP)

By PTI

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan's Prime Minister-in-waiting Imran Khan today borrowed a waistcoat from an employee of the National Assembly to pose for a photograph for his parliamentary registration card, a media report said today.

Khan, 65, arrived in parliament wearing a traditional white shalwar kameez to attend the maiden session of the National Assembly.

He first got himself registered at the parliament.

He then asked for a waistcoat to pose for a registration card picture, Urdu langauge daily Jang reported.

One of the NA employees took off his black waistcoat and gave it to Khan.

The employee also helped Khan wear the waistcoat, the paper said.

The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf chief then sat on a stool for himself to be clicked.

Khan attended the first session of the 15th National Assembly and took oath of Member of the National Assembly from outgoing speaker Ayaz Sadiq.

He was among the 329 newly-elected members of the National Assembly who took the oath, setting the stage for the cricketer-turned-politician to form the next government, only the second democratic transition of power in Pakistan.

Khan also shook hands and posed for a photo with Pakistan Peoples Party chief Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, who is entering the National Assembly for his maiden term.

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Imran Khan waistcoat

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
Kanye West (File Photo | AP)
Kanye West drops a new single
Salman Khan - PTI Photo
Salman Khan and mom roams the streets in Malta
Gallery
Movie: Gold | Language: Hindi | Director: Reema Kagti | Cast: Akshay Kumar, Mouni Roy, Kunal Kapoor, Amit Sadh, Vineeth Kumar Singh | Release date: 15 August 2018
Movies to watch out for this Independence Day weekend
Liverpool's Mohamed Salah, right, dribbles the ball during their Premier League match against West Ham at Anfield, Liverpool. (Photo | AP)
Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane star in Liverpool's 4-0 thrashing of West Ham United in Premier League opener