Home World

Indonesia quake death toll tops 400 as more bodies recovered 

The total number killed in the quake is now 436, Nugroho said, with more than 1,300 injured and nearly 353,000 displaced.

Published: 13th August 2018 03:08 PM  |   Last Updated: 13th August 2018 03:08 PM   |  A+A-

INDONESIA EARTHQUAKE

A major earthquake rocked Indonesia's Lombok island on Sunday,killing 400. (Photo | AP)

By PTI

JAKARTA: The death toll from an earthquake on the Indonesian island of Lombok has topped 400, authorities said today, as bodies were still being recovered from the ruins of destroyed buildings.

The shallow 6.9-magnitude quake on August 5 levelled tens of thousands of homes, mosques and businesses across Lombok, just a week after another tremor surged through the island and killed 17.

"Search and rescue teams are still removing victims who were buried beneath collapsed buildings and landslides," said national disaster agency spokesman Sutopo Purwo Nugroho.

The total number killed in the quake is now 436, Nugroho said, with more than 1,300 injured and nearly 353,000 displaced.

The hardest hit region of Lombok has been in the north, where 374 people died and more than 137,000 have been forced from their homes, according to the latest official tolls.

Most of the displaced are sleeping under tents or tarpaulins near their ruined homes or in evacuation shelters, while makeshift medical facilities have been set up to treat the injured.

Split open roads, particularly in the mountainous north of the island, are still proving to be a major headache for relief agencies trying to distribute aid.

Nugroho said three helicopters, including one from the military, have been used to drop supplies to isolated communities, many of which urgently needed clean water, food, bedding and medicine.

Meanwhile, the economic toll of the quake -- including its impact to buildings, infrastructure and productivity -- has ballooned to 5 trillion rupiah (USD 342 million).

"This damage and loss is very large," said Nugroho, adding the final figure was likely to be higher.

Survivors of the quake have been shaken by hundreds of aftershocks, including a shallow 5.

9-magnitude quake last Thursday which caused people to flee evacuation shelters screaming and crying.

Authorities had previously said around 13,000 people sustained injuries and 387,000 were evacuated.

Nugroho said the drop in the number of displaced people was due to the fact many were now spending time at their homes and gardens during the day and returning to shelters at the night.

Others had chosen to return to their homes for good.

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
island of Lombok Indonesia earthquake

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
Kanye West (File Photo | AP)
Kanye West drops a new single
Salman Khan - PTI Photo
Salman Khan and mom roams the streets in Malta
Gallery
Movie: Gold | Language: Hindi | Director: Reema Kagti | Cast: Akshay Kumar, Mouni Roy, Kunal Kapoor, Amit Sadh, Vineeth Kumar Singh | Release date: 15 August 2018
Movies to watch out for this Independence Day weekend
Liverpool's Mohamed Salah, right, dribbles the ball during their Premier League match against West Ham at Anfield, Liverpool. (Photo | AP)
Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane star in Liverpool's 4-0 thrashing of West Ham United in Premier League opener