By ANI

GHAZNI: More than 100 people were killed and 133 injured as hundreds of Taliban militants launched an attack in Afghanistan's city of Ghazni since August 10. The clashes are still going on.

Of the deceased, at least 90 were either military or law enforcement personnel, while civilians accounted for 13 of the deaths, reported Sputnik.

The first reports of the attacks surfaced on Friday, with local media reporting heavy losses for the Taliban, having lost over 100 militants.

Tolo News reports that Afghanistan's Army Chief of Staff Mohammad Sharif Yaftali is slated to arrive in the province later today to take charge of the situation.

203 Tander Military Corps personnel have confirmed that the clashes were still ongoing, with the Taliban setting the Independent Election Commission offices ablaze, while also blocking the Kabul-Kandahar Highway.

Foreign troops have extended assistance along with air support in the fight against the militants.