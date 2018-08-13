Home World

Turkey president Erdogan calls lira plunge 'plot'

Talking in a meeting in the Black Sea city of Trabzon, Erdogan said the current fluctuations in the exchange rate could not be explained by logic.

Published: 13th August 2018 07:04 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th August 2018 07:04 AM   |  A+A-

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan (Photo | Twitter)

By IANS

ANKARA: The plunge of Turkish lira is "a plot against Turkey" and the country will seek new partners and markets if the US does not back down on its hostile policy, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Sunday.

Talking in a meeting in the Black Sea city of Trabzon, Erdogan said the current fluctuations in the exchange rate could not be explained by logic.

"I here declare that we have seen your plot and we are challenging it," Xinhua quoted Erdogan as saying, apparently referring to the US.

"There is no economic reason for the present (currency plunge) situation. This a plot to force Turkey to surrender in every fields from finance to politics, to make Turkey and its people to kneel down," he added.

The Turkish president also pointed out that Turkey was considering other markets and political alternatives to its "strategic partnership" with Washington, branding again the currency crash as an "economic war".

"We will respond to those who declared trade war on the entire world and included Turkey in it, by steering towards new alliances, new markets," he said, raising questions in the future partnership between Ankara and Washington.

The President also ruled out using interest rates to shore up the currency which has lost more than 40 percent of its value since the start of this year, calling them "a tool of exploitation".

Unprecedented punitive sanctions declared by US President Donald Trump's administration on two Turkish ministers over the detention of an American pastor, as well as doubling tariffs on steel and aluminum, have worsened relations between the NATO allies to their lowest over decades.

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Erdogan Turkish Lira

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
Varun Dhawan, Anushka Sharma in 'Sui Dhaaga'. (Twitter Photo)
  Anushka Sharma and Varun Dhawan unveil new poster of Sui Dhaaga
Salman Khan (File photo | AP)
  Salman Khan completes Kiren Rijiju's fitness challenge in Style
Gallery
People fly into the air as a vehicle drives into a group of protesters demonstrating against a white nationalist rally in Charlottesville, Va., Saturday, Aug. 12, 2017. (Photo | AP)
One year later in Charlottesville: Outcry, state of emergency in the wake of anniversary rally
A major earthquake rocked Indonesia's Lombok island on Sunday, killing 400 and leaving thousands homeless. The 7 magnitude Earthquake was followed by a strong after-shock of 5.9 magnitude, hindering rescue operations. The death toll has reached 380, and i
Indonesia: Earthquakes across Lombok Island kills hundreds, render thousands homeless