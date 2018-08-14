Home World

China urges Malaysia to address project woes through talks

Malaysia was looking to cancel Chinese projects signed by the previous scandal-tainted government as it digs itself out of debt.

Published: 14th August 2018 10:13 PM  |   Last Updated: 14th August 2018 10:13 PM   |  A+A-

Representational image of China flag (FIle | AP)

By PTI

BEIJING: The Chinese government said any problems Malaysia has with multibillion-dollar Chinese-backed infrastructure projects should be handled through "friendly negotiation".

" The foreign ministry in Beijing defended China's projects in Malaysia, saying in a statement faxed to The Associated Press today that such deals have brought tangible benefits to the two countries.

Malaysian Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad told the AP in an interview yesterday that Malaysia was looking to cancel Chinese projects signed by the previous scandal-tainted government as it digs itself out of debt.

Mahathir said he wanted to maintain good relations with China and welcomed its investment, so long as the projects benefit Malaysia.

But he took his toughest stance yet on Chinese-backed energy pipelines and a rail project along peninsular Malaysia's eastern coast.

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
China Malaysia Chinese-backed infrastructure projects

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
Actress Kajol Devgn. (Photo | Twitter Screengrab)
Kajol promotes ‘Helicopter Eela’ in Mumbai
The Netflix logo is pictured on a television (File | Reuters)
Netflix to launch second comic book franchise
Gallery
Rains continued to wreak havoc in many parts of Kerala with northern hill district of Wayanad experiencing widespread landslides and flooding overnight, forcing thousands of people to take shelter at relief camps. (Photo | EPS/Manu R Mavelil)
Flood, landslides keep Kerala's Wayanad on the edge; thousands of people in relief camps
Loan-deals apart, here are some of the most-discussed signings from the top-tier league in England this summer. (Photos | Twitter, AP)
English Premier League 2018 summer transfers: Names you don't want to miss