Home World

Cubans to join public debate on new constitution recognizing private enterprise

The debate also opens the door to same-sex marriage, a major demand of Cuba's LGBT community.

Published: 14th August 2018 06:39 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th August 2018 06:39 AM   |  A+A-

Cuban flag used for representation. (Photo | AP)

By AFP

HAVANA: Cuba called on its citizens Monday to join a series of public debates on a new constitution that will recognize the role of market forces and private enterprise in the Communist island's economy.

A referendum will be held in February 2019 on the new post-Cold War constitution, and the one-party state called on its citizens to join debates to be held in universities and workplaces between Monday, August 13, and November 15 this year.

For the first time since the 1959 revolution, the 1.4 million Cubans living abroad, were also invited to participate in the discussion.

The timeline for the debates was set in honour of the revolution's late leader, Fidel Castro, who was born on August 13, 1926 and who died on November 25, 2016.

The draft of the new constitution recognizes the role of the market and of private enterprise in the economy, but still under the supervision of the Communist Party, which will remain the only political party legally allowed on the island. The draft was approved by parliament in July.

President Miguel Diaz-Canel, who succeeded Castro's younger brother Raul in April, said that during the public consultation process, "every Cuban can freely express their opinion."

The new constitution maintains the offices of president and vice president and also creates the position of a prime minister. It will limit the age limit for presidential candidates to 60 years. The president will serve for a five-year term and can run for a second consecutive term.

It also opens the door to same-sex marriage, a major demand of Cuba's LGBT community.

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Cuban constitution Cuba LGBT Fidel Castro

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
Kanye West (File Photo | AP)
Kanye West drops a new single
Salman Khan - PTI Photo
Salman Khan and mom roams the streets in Malta
Gallery
Movie: Gold | Language: Hindi | Director: Reema Kagti | Cast: Akshay Kumar, Mouni Roy, Kunal Kapoor, Amit Sadh, Vineeth Kumar Singh | Release date: 15 August 2018
Movies to watch out for this Independence Day weekend
Liverpool's Mohamed Salah, right, dribbles the ball during their Premier League match against West Ham at Anfield, Liverpool. (Photo | AP)
Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane star in Liverpool's 4-0 thrashing of West Ham United in Premier League opener