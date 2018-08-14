Home World

Former Australian Archbishop Philip Wilson avoids jail for concealing child abuse

The Newcastle Local Court sentenced the 67-year-old to 12 months' imprisonment, with a non-parole period of six months, but also ordered that he be assessed to serve it at home.

Published: 14th August 2018 06:35 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th August 2018 06:36 AM   |  A+A-

Australian Archbishop Philip Wilson arrives for sentencing at Newcastle Local Court in Newcastle, Tuesday, July 3, 2018. (Photo| AP)

By AFP

SYDNEY: A former Australian archbishop convicted of concealing abuse by a notorious paedophile priest in the 1970s was spared jail Tuesday, with a court ruling he can serve his sentence in home detention.

Philip Wilson became one of the highest-ranked church officials convicted of covering up child sex abuse when he was found guilty in May of concealing crimes by priest Jim Fletcher in the Hunter region of New South Wales state.

The Newcastle Local Court sentenced the 67-year-old to 12 months' imprisonment, with a non-parole period of six months, but also ordered that he be assessed to serve it at home.

Since then he has been on bail and on Tuesday magistrate Robert Stone decided he will not have to spend time behind bars, with local media reporting from the court that his age, mental and physical condition were taken into account.

As part of his home detention, at an undisclosed location, Wilson will have to wear a tracking device, the Newcastle Herald said. Wilson resigned as Archbishop of Adelaide last month after Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull called on the Vatican to sack him.

He has long denied the charges and initially resisted calls to quit pending an appeal against his conviction.

Stone found him guilty of concealing a serious indictable offence of another person, concluding his primary motive was to protect the church.

During sentencing Stone added that "there is no remorse or contrition showed by the offender".

Wilson's conviction comes amid a host of accusations that the Catholic Church ignored and covered up child abuse in Australia, charges that have also plagued other countries.

There was no dispute during the trial that Fletcher, who is now dead, sexually abused an altar boy, with the hearing focused on whether Wilson, then a junior priest, was told about it.

Wilson served as a priest in New South Wales before Pope John Paul II appointed him Bishop of Wollongong in 1996. Five years later he became the Archbishop of Adelaide. 

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Australian archbishop child abuse Philip Wilson

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
Kanye West (File Photo | AP)
Kanye West drops a new single
Salman Khan - PTI Photo
Salman Khan and mom roams the streets in Malta
Gallery
Movie: Gold | Language: Hindi | Director: Reema Kagti | Cast: Akshay Kumar, Mouni Roy, Kunal Kapoor, Amit Sadh, Vineeth Kumar Singh | Release date: 15 August 2018
Movies to watch out for this Independence Day weekend
Liverpool's Mohamed Salah, right, dribbles the ball during their Premier League match against West Ham at Anfield, Liverpool. (Photo | AP)
Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane star in Liverpool's 4-0 thrashing of West Ham United in Premier League opener