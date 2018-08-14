Home World

Israel PM Benjamin Netanyahu, UK opposition leader in row over Munich massacre 

The British leader admitted recently that his party had a "real problem" with antisemitism following a string of accusations against members of his party.

Published: 14th August 2018 03:21 PM  |   Last Updated: 14th August 2018 03:21 PM   |  A+A-

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu (Photo | AP)

By PTI

LONDON: Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and British opposition leader Jeremy Corbyn were locked in a row today over the Labour MP's attendance of an event that honoured suspects of the Munich Olympics massacre.

Corbyn has been accused of joining in a ceremony which included tributes to members of Black September, the group responsible for the killing of 11 Israeli athletes and coaches at the 1972 Olympic Games in Munich.

Netanyahu tweeted yesterday that "the laying of a wreath by Jeremy Corbyn on the graves of the terrorist who perpetrated the Munich massacre deserves unequivocal condemnation from everyone - left, right and everything in between.

" Corbyn tweeted back that the Israeli premier's "claims about my actions and words are false", saying earlier that he "didn't think" he was involved in the wreath-laying.

"What deserves unequivocal condemnation is the killing of over 160 Palestinian protesters in Gaza by Israeli forces since March, including dozens of children," he added.

The British leader admitted recently that his party had a "real problem" with antisemitism following a string of accusations against members of his party.

The latest scandal erupted after a picture emerged of Corbyn, a veteran pro-Palestinian campaigner, holding a wreath at the Cemetery of the Martyrs of Palestine, Tunisia, in 2014.

Atef Bseiso, who is buried at the site, was regarded as one of the ringleaders.

He was shot dead in Paris in 1992, believed executed by Israeli intelligence agency Mossad.

Corbyn initially said he was commemorating 47 Palestinians killed during an Israeli bombing raid in Tunisia in 1985.

But images recovered from a Palestinian Embassy archive show him holding a wreath in front of a plaque dedicated to members of Black September.

"A wreath was indeed laid by some of those who were at the conference to those that were killed in Paris in 1992," he said yesterday.

"I was present at that wreath-laying, I don't think I was actually involved in it," he added.

The event initially came to light in the run-up to last year's general election, but re-emerged after the Daily Mail uncovered the photographs this week.

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Munich massacre Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu Jeremy Corbyn

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
California fire evacuees' dogs in shelters
50 years on, visitors still drawn to Beatles' Indian hideaway
Gallery
Sugarcane juice is the national drink of Pakistan. It is popularly known as “Roh” in the country. (Photo | AFP)
Pakistan Independence Day: Six things to know about the country
Movie: Gold | Language: Hindi | Director: Reema Kagti | Cast: Akshay Kumar, Mouni Roy, Kunal Kapoor, Amit Sadh, Vineeth Kumar Singh | Release date: 15 August 2018
Movies to watch out for this Independence Day weekend