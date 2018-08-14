Home World

Pakistan netizens outraged over Sharif's armoured vehicle

Sharif on Monday appeared before the NAB that was hearing two corruption cases against him and his family. He was taken to the court in an armoured vehicle from Adiala Jail in Rawalpindi.

Published: 14th August 2018 12:54 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th August 2018 12:54 AM   |  A+A-

Nawaz Sharif

Nawaz Sharif is currently lodged in Adiala Jail and is serving a 10-year jail sentence after being convicted in the Avenfield reference case. (File | AP)

By ANI

ISLAMABAD: Several Pakistani citizens expressed anguish over visuals of former Pakistan Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif being taken to the National Accountability Court (NAB) in Islamabad in an armoured vehicle. People felt that being a former Prime Minister Sharif, proper protocol should have been followed while transporting him to the court in full public glare.

Also Read | Nawaz Sharif appears before Accountability court

Sharif on Monday appeared before the NAB that was hearing two corruption cases against him and his family. He was taken to the court in an armoured vehicle from Adiala Jail in Rawalpindi.

Central Vice President of the Awami National Party (ANP) Bushra Gohar compared an image of Sharif and former senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) of Malir district, Rao Anwar describing the protocols both the leaders had received. She said that the three-time Pakistan Prime Minister was being transported as a "black terrorist", while Anwar, an accused in the Naqeebullah murder case is being escorted to the court with full protocol.

"Image of a 3 times elected PM transported as a black terrorist in armoured vehicle vs image of a mass murderer #RaoAnwar in the court with full protocol. #NawazSharif being taught a lesson for asserting his Constitutional powers as PM. Condemnable display of #PindiDictatedJustice," Gohar wrote on Twitter.

Former Pakistan Interior Minister Ahsan Iqbal tweeted a post showing Sharif in the armoured vehicle and wrote on the micro-blogging site: "'Vote ko izzat do' ki saza" (The punishment of respecting the vote)

Prominent Pakistani journalist Mehr Tarar said that she was not happy in looking at the images. "No, I'm not happy looking at images of Nawaz Sharif in an armoured vehicle being brought to a court. I'd never be gleeful about someone's bad time, whether it was brought upon him by his own deeds or accelerated by the establishment-judiciary nexus or both," she tweeted.

Sharif, who is currently lodged in Adiala Jail, is serving a 10-year jail sentence after being convicted in the Avenfield reference case. The case pertained to Sharif family's purchase of the upscale Avenfield apartments in London. He was brought to the court in an armoured vehicle, Geo News reported.

The two remaining graft cases, Al-Azizia and Flagship Investment, was heard by Accountability court Judge Arshad Malik. Wajid Zia, who is the head of the Joint Investigation Team (JIT) and the prosecution's star witness also appeared before the court for the hearing. The court adjourned the hearing of the Sharif family's cases till August 15.

On August 7, the Islamabad High Court (IHC) ordered to transfer the pending corruption cases against the Sharif family to another court. A two-member bench comprising Justice Miangul Hassan Aurangzeb and Justice Aamer Farooq had ordered the transfer of the cases on Sharif's plea.

The IHC had rejected the bail requests of Sharif, his daughter Maryam Nawaz and son-in-law Captain (retd) Muhammad Safdar, who were all convicted in the Avenfield case on July 17.

While Maryam and Safdar were named and convicted in the Avenfield case, Sharif and his UK-based sons, Hussain Nawaz and Hasan Nawaz, were accused in all the three corruption cases - Avenfield reference, Flagship Investment, and Al-Azizia reference. Sharif's sons were declared as proclaimed offenders by the court since the proceedings against the Sharif family began in September last year. 

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Nawaz Sharif Pakistan National Accountability Court

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
Kanye West (File Photo | AP)
Kanye West drops a new single
Salman Khan - PTI Photo
Salman Khan and mom roams the streets in Malta
Gallery
Movie: Gold | Language: Hindi | Director: Reema Kagti | Cast: Akshay Kumar, Mouni Roy, Kunal Kapoor, Amit Sadh, Vineeth Kumar Singh | Release date: 15 August 2018
Movies to watch out for this Independence Day weekend
Liverpool's Mohamed Salah, right, dribbles the ball during their Premier League match against West Ham at Anfield, Liverpool. (Photo | AP)
Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane star in Liverpool's 4-0 thrashing of West Ham United in Premier League opener