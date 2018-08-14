Pedestrians injured in car crash outside UK's Parliament building in London

Home World

A "number of pedestrians" were injured when a car crashed into barriers outside Britain's Houses of Parliament on Tuesday.

Published: 14th August 2018 12:56 PM  |   Last Updated: 14th August 2018 01:30 PM

Police patrol on Millbank, in central London, after a car crashed into security barriers outside the Houses of Parliament, in London. (Photo | AP)

By AFP

LONDON: A "number of pedestrians" were injured when a car crashed into barriers outside Britain's Houses of Parliament on Tuesday, with armed police swooping in to arrest the driver, Scotland Yard said.

"The male driver of the car was detained by officers at the scene," the police statement said. "A number of pedestrians have been injured."

Police did not say if they suspected terrorism, calling it only a "collision".

Armed police immediately surrounded the silver car after it crashed at 7.37am (06:37 GMT), pointing guns at the driver as he was removed from the vehicle, according to footage posted on Twitter.

Later images showed police holding the man, dressed in jeans and a black puffer jacket, in handcuffs as roads around parliament were sealed off.

Westminster was the scene of a terror attack last year, when Khalid Masood, a 52-year-old British convert to Islam, drove a car at pedestrians on a bridge over the River Thames, before fatally stabbing a policeman on guard outside parliament. 

The attack left five people dead and around 50 injured, and only ended when police shot Masood dead.

