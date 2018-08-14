Westminster incident shocking, terrorism threat remains severe: Theresa May
Police have put up a Terrorism Act cordon, a reaction to incidents of this nature near any high-security hotspots in the city.
Published: 14th August 2018 11:40 PM
LONDON: A suspected attack outside the Houses of Parliament on Tuesday is shocking, British Prime Minister Theresa May said, warning that the terrorism threat to the United Kingdom remained severe.
Police said a man deliberately drove a car into pedestrians and cyclists, injuring three people, before ramming it into barriers outside Britain's parliament.
"The threat to the United Kingdom from terrorism remains severe.
I would urge the public to remain vigilant," May, who is out of the country on holiday, said in a statement.
May's spokesman said she had had regular briefings with security officials throughout the day.