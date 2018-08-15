Independence Day celebrations in Pakistan claim 3 lives, leave 35 injured

By PTI

KARACHI: At least three persons were killed and over 35 others, including children and women, injured in various incidents of aerial firing and firework displays by the revellers during Pakistan's Independence Day celebrations, media reports said today.

A large number of residents came out on the streets of Karachi on Monday night and as the clock struck 12, they started celebrating the 72nd Independence Day by resorting to aerial firing and bursting firecrackers, the police said.

During the celebrations, 22-year-old Salman Shakoor, who was part of one such the revelry near Five Star Chowrangi in North Nazimabad area, was hit by an exploding firecracker, The News reported.

Apart from Shakoor, a 21-year-old man was also hit on his face by the rogue firecracker.

They both were rushed to a hospital but Shakoor died during treatment. In another incident, a 26-year-old Sarmad Shabbir lost his life due to awry fireworks.

Shabbir, who had come to Pakistan from Dubai on a holiday, was hit on his head by a firecracker and died during treatment, the Express Tribune reported.

One more person was killed in the city during the independence day celebrations.

Over 35 persons, including women and children, got injured by stray bullets fired during the celebratory firing.

The trend of aerial firing become common during and rates, New Year's Eve, Independence Day and Shab-e-Baarat over the years, the report said.

Cases of aerial firing can be registered under Section 337 (H) (II) of the Pakistan Penal Code for a negligent act of endangering lives but with only three months imprisonment, and an undefined fine.

In severe conditions, cases can also be registered under the Anti-Terrorism Act, it added.

At least 19 people were injured in various parts of Karachi due to aerial firing on the New Year, it said.