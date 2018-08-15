Home World

Vladimir Putin to attend Austrian foreign minister's wedding

Attending Kneissl's wedding marks a rare case when Putin attends a private event at the invitation of a foreign official.

Published: 15th August 2018 09:53 PM  |   Last Updated: 15th August 2018 09:53 PM   |  A+A-

Russian President Vladimir Putin (Photo | AP)

By PTI

MOSCOW: The Kremlin says that President Vladimir Putin will attend the Austrian foreign minister's wedding this week.

Putin's spokesman Dmitry Peskov said today that Putin, who is set to visit Berlin on Saturday for talks with Chancellor Angela Merkel, will make a stopover in Austria to attend Foreign Minister Karin Kneissl's wedding.

Attending Kneissl's wedding marks a rare case when Putin attends a private event at the invitation of a foreign official.

Russian media report that Putin's foreign affairs adviser Yuri Ushakov said that Kneissl invited Putin to her wedding when the Russian leader visited Vienna in June.

Kneissl, a representative of the right-wing Freedom Party, has spoken in favour of strengthening Russian-Austrian ties.

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Austrian foreign minister Wedding Vladimir Putin Russia

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
Personnel of Kerala's Fire & Rescue Services Department carry out rescue operations at Muppathadam in Ernakulam district. (Photo | EPS)
People marooned in Ernakulam district's Muppathadam being evacuated. 
Met Department has predicted heavy rain in the coming days as well (EPS | Melton Antony)
Kerala floods: Indian Navy swings into action
Gallery
Let us take a look at how The New Indian Express reported the Indian Independence in 1947.
Here's how Express covered India's Independence in 1947
Heavy rains have been continuing unabated in the southern districts of the state and an orange alert was declared in Thiruvananthapuram and Kollam districts. (Photo | EPS/Manu Mavelil)
Rain fury continues to haunt Kerala as red alert issued in 12 districts