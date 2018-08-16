Home World

New Malaysian government repeals law banning 'fake news' 

Published: 16th August 2018 07:02 PM  |   Last Updated: 16th August 2018 07:02 PM   |  A+A-

By PTI

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia's new government has repealed a widely criticized law prohibiting "fake news," in a move hailed as a landmark moment for human rights by a group of Southeast Asian lawmakers.

The bill was passed in April under former Prime Minister Najib Razak despite concerns that it would be used to silence dissent ahead of a May 9 general election.

Najib's long-ruling coalition was ousted in the polls, ushering in the country's first transition of power since independence from Britain in 1957.

After an intense six-hour debate in Parliament and protest by lawmakers in Najib's party, the law was repealed Thursday with a simple voice vote.

