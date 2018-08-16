Home World

Trump revokes security clearance for ex-CIA chief Brennan

Brennan has been deeply critical of Trump's conduct, calling his performance at a joint press conference with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Finland "nothing short of treasonous."

Published: 16th August 2018

White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders reads a statement from President Donald Trump announcing that he will remove the security clearance from former CIA Director John Brennan during the daily press briefing at the White House, Wednesday, Aug. 15, 2018, in Washington. ( Photo | AP)

By Associated Press

WASHINGTON: President Donald Trump is revoking the security clearance of former CIA director John Brennan, who served in the Obama administration.

White House spokeswoman Sarah Huckabee Sanders announced the decision at a White House briefing Wednesday, following through on the president's recent threat.

Sanders is citing Brennan's "erratic conduct and behavior" and accusing him of "lying" and "wild outbursts."

She also claims he's "leveraged his status" to make unfounded allegations.

Sanders says other former intelligence officials' security clearances are also "currently under review."

